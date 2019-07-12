Chrissy Teigen’s Butt is the Target of a Body Shaming Meme & Wow

Can’t anyone just vacation in peace anymore? Chrissy Teigen is clapping back at Twitter trolls who dragged her for a photo of her butt. The mom-of-two was on a trip with her hubby, John Legend, when a shot of her in a bikini popped up on the internet. Teigen can be seen snuggling their adorable son Miles Stephens in her arms, while the singer looks on. But it’s not the cute candid capture of the family that people are talking about—it’s Teigen’s butt. And the former Sports Illustrated model is not happy about it.

Legend is presumably looking at something off-camera, but in the way the photo was shot, it does look like he could also *possibly* be checking his wife’s behind out. Twitter quickly took this thought and ran with it, with many saying Legend’s expression looked a bit confused and/or disappointed. As everything these days, the photo turned into a meme and made it’s way around the Twitterverse. Someone captioned the photo, “when it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn’t have any ASS.” The joke was clearly meant to be Legend’s thought process as he looks at Teigen’s behind, explaining why Legend looks like he may be squinting. (Our theory for his expression is that it was sunny and he’s bummed he forgot shades…just sayin’). But Teigen was less than pleased with the meme and, in typical Chrissy fashion, she took to Twitter to shut down the conversation with a light-hearted, hilarious response.

“It’s been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :)” Teigen quipped. Well played, Chrissy. The Twitter user who posted the initial meme quickly made their Twitter profile private after Teigen’s response.

But unfortunately Teigen’s repartee and attempt to end the negativity didn’t work. The commentary on Teigen’s rear-end continued. Another Twitter user paired the photo with a different caption that read, “I’m fuckin crying bruh.” Teigen quickly called the second meme-maker out, as well as everyone who was enjoying body shaming her for not having “an ass.”

“everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I’ve had no ass forever – is this new news to some of you?” the Bring The Funny judge asked her followers before adding, “Fuckin lames wouldn’t be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!”

And yes, girl! We are here for this and you. First of all, it doesn’t matter what Teigen looks like in a swimsuit because she’s happy. She’s focused on things way more important than the achieving the “perfect bikini bod”—which, FYI, doesn’t exist because a bikini bod is just whatever you look like in a swimsuit. Second of all, can everyone take T-Swift’s advice and just “calm down?” Is body shaming someone on Twitter really the best use of anyone’s time?

Fans quickly came to the former SI model’s defense. One wrote, “You’re beautiful girl fuck everyone else!!!” Another addd that they thought the jokes were about something entirely different. “Honestly I didn’t even know what this pic was referring to fjdjdjd I thought they were commenting on how John and John 2.0 are making approximately the same face…. I didn’t notice anything wrong with your body at all tf”

And yet…the jokes didn’t stop there. And then Teigen got even more upset, and was no longer light-hearted in her handling of the trolls. The second troll replied to Teigen saying, “We laughing at dude face ma. That’s what makes the pic funny. Stay blessed.” But Teigen did not enjoy his response and called the user out for that half-assed excuse.

Now at this point, if we were the troll, we probably would’ve let sleeping dogs lie. Like, dude—get the hint!—you’re not going to win this. But the Twitter user came BACK, replying to Teigen with, “Ma’am. If he wasn’t in the pic, the pic wouldn’t be funny. You know that right?” But never fear, Teigen came back with one final blow & it was perfect.

“ I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. ”

“Yeah. his grossed out face looking at my ass. you don’t need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. you were clowning on me or his look at me. that’s all,” she wrote, just before sticking the landing with this final word. “‘Just laughing about his face’ lolllllll sure (and I’m not that pressed, I’ve seen this photo all week – we follow each other and I can say what I want just like he can!”

Basically, trolls can go home and everyone can stop body shaming now, OK? K thanks, byeee.