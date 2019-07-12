Chrissy Teigen’s Butt is the Target of a Body Shaming Meme & Wow

Can’t anyone just vacation in peace anymore? Chrissy Teigen is clapping back at Twitter trolls who dragged her for a photo of her butt. The mom-of-two was on a trip with her hubby, John Legend, when a shot of her in a bikini popped up on the internet. Teigen can be seen snuggling their adorable son Miles Stephens in her arms, while the singer looks on. But it’s not the cute candid capture of the family that people are talking about—it’s Teigen’s butt. And the former Sports Illustrated model is not happy about it.
Legend is presumably looking at something off-camera, but in the way the photo was shot, it does look like he could also *possibly* be checking his wife’s behind out. Twitter quickly took this thought and ran with it, with many saying Legend’s expression looked a bit confused and/or disappointed. As everything these days, the photo turned into a meme and made it’s way around the Twitterverse. Someone captioned the photo, “when it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn’t have any ASS.” The joke was clearly meant to be Legend’s thought process as he looks at Teigen’s behind, explaining why Legend looks like he may be squinting. (Our theory for his expression is that it was sunny and he’s bummed he forgot shades…just sayin’). But Teigen was less than pleased with the meme and, in typical Chrissy fashion, she took to Twitter to shut down the conversation with a light-hearted, hilarious response.
“It’s been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :)” Teigen quipped. Well played, Chrissy. The Twitter user who posted the initial meme quickly made their Twitter profile private after Teigen’s response.
But unfortunately Teigen’s repartee and attempt to end the negativity didn’t work. The commentary on Teigen’s rear-end continued. Another Twitter user paired the photo with a different caption that read, “I’m fuckin crying bruh.” Teigen quickly called the second meme-maker out, as well as everyone who was enjoying body shaming her for not having “an ass.”
“everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I’ve had no ass forever – is this new news to some of you?” the Bring The Funny judge asked her followers before adding, “Fuckin lames wouldn’t be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!”
And yes, girl! We are here for this and you. First of all, it doesn’t matter what Teigen looks like in a swimsuit because she’s happy. She’s focused on things way more important than the achieving the “perfect bikini bod”—which, FYI, doesn’t exist because a bikini bod is just whatever you look like in a swimsuit. Second of all, can everyone take T-Swift’s advice and just “calm down?” Is body shaming someone on Twitter really the best use of anyone’s time?
Fans quickly came to the former SI model’s defense. One wrote, “You’re beautiful girl fuck everyone else!!!” Another addd that they thought the jokes were about something entirely different. “Honestly I didn’t even know what this pic was referring to fjdjdjd I thought they were commenting on how John and John 2.0 are making approximately the same face…. I didn’t notice anything wrong with your body at all tf”
And yet…the jokes didn’t stop there. And then Teigen got even more upset, and was no longer light-hearted in her handling of the trolls. The second troll replied to Teigen saying, “We laughing at dude face ma. That’s what makes the pic funny. Stay blessed.” But Teigen did not enjoy his response and called the user out for that half-assed excuse.
Now at this point, if we were the troll, we probably would’ve let sleeping dogs lie. Like, dude—get the hint!—you’re not going to win this. But the Twitter user came BACK, replying to Teigen with, “Ma’am. If he wasn’t in the pic, the pic wouldn’t be funny. You know that right?” But never fear, Teigen came back with one final blow & it was perfect.
“
I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it.
”
“Yeah. his grossed out face looking at my ass. you don’t need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. you were clowning on me or his look at me. that’s all,” she wrote, just before sticking the landing with this final word. “‘Just laughing about his face’ lolllllll sure (and I’m not that pressed, I’ve seen this photo all week – we follow each other and I can say what I want just like he can!”
Basically, trolls can go home and everyone can stop body shaming now, OK? K thanks, byeee.
On Doing It Doggy Style
In July's issue of Marie Claire, Teigen recalled a conversation she had with her husband about doggy style and buttholes. During the conversation, Teigen presumed that Legend had never seen her butthole. After her husband corrected her, revealing he's seen it every time they do it doggy style, Teigen swears off the sex position entirely.
“John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole," she said. "And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.”
On Maybe Doing It at the White House
In an interview with "Extra" in 2015, Teigen and Legend were asked about the most public place they had sex. Without a beat, Teigen chimed in, "Probably the Obama thing?" Legend switfly countered, "We're not going to discuss that."
Teigen quickly clarified by saying, "Not the White House, it was 100 percent not the White House. He was not elected yet."
As the pair left the interview, Teigen ended by saying, "Sorry, I'm in trouble now."
On Having Sex in a Public Bathroom
A year later, Andy Cohen asked Teigen and Legend on "Watch What Happens Live" about the Obama-related sex. Legend clarified that the act "wasn't at the White House" but at an Obama "campaign event" they were at in 2008. Legend initially believed the romp happened in a dressing room. However, Teigen corrected him, telling Cohen it happened in a "public restroom." The adjective forced Legend to clarify the story again. "No! It wasn't public," he yelled.
On Joining the Mile High Club
In a 2014 interview with Cosmpolitan, Teigen told a story about how she and Legend were flying first-class to Thailand to see Teigen's parents when she couple began fooling around under a blanket.
"We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class," she said. "We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that."
On Legend's Affinity for Upper-Thigh Rubbing
Though not as scandalous as her other sex stories, Teigen revealed in a 2014 Cosmopolitan interview that Legend prefers her to wear dresses on dinner dates, so he can secretly graze his hand on her upper thigh.
“We’re very okay with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing,” she said.
However, Teigen also countered that the couple isn't "freaky-deaky."
On Accidentally Burning Her Vagina with Jalapeños
In 2015, Teigen tweeted about how, after she was done cleaning jalapeños, she decided to take a shower. The decision resulted in her accidentally burning her vagina with jalapeño residue, leaving her to worry about her ability to have kids.
"just took a shower after cleaning those jalapeños and it is truly was the biggest mistake of my life like I don't think I can have kids now," she tweeted. "I feel like I'm covered in paper cuts and a demon is pouring lime juice all over me."
On Having Sex on the First Date
On an interview on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2014, Teigen revealed that she had sex with Legend on the first day they met. Per her story, Teigen and Legend met on the set of a music video 11 years ago. The work eventually turned into play with Teigen hanging out Legend after hours, which resulted in their first hook up.
"I pretended not to care. We did the music video, we were together for 12 hours. This was eight years ago," Teigen said. "And then we spent this entire day together, me in my underwear, him in a full suit. I went to go say goodbye to him at his hotel, and I just didn't ever say goodbye that night."
On Never Having Night Sex
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Teigen revealed that the couple rarely have sex at night. This is because of their late-night food habits, resulting in them frequently eating after 11 p.m. Not wanting to be touched with a full food of stomach, Teigen scheduled her life so romps are usually not after dark.
"Because I’m an overeater—when I eat, I eat. And I’m eating till I do not want to be seen or felt," Teigen said. "We’re so full, and we eat very late, around 10.30 or 11pm, because my meals tend to take a very long time. So I cannot tell you the last time we had night sex. We’re very much into, like, middle-of-the-night, morning and random daytime sex—because that’s how important food is."
On Legend's Show Not Being Worth a Blowjob
In May, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak tweeted Teigen asking how she can get meet and greets to Legend's show. Zolciak even jokingly offered her daughter, Brielle, to give oral to score the passes. Teigen tweeted back saying that Legend's concert is good, but not worth the BJ.
"Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral," she tweeted.
On Having Sex in the Kitchen
In her cookbook, Cravings, Teigen revealed that couple's go-to spot to have sex isn't a hot tub or the bedroom—but their kitchen.
"Our kitchen has seen way more activity than our hot tub or sex dungeon," she wrote.