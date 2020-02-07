Chrissy Teigen Had a Savage Response to Claims She Photoshopped Her Butt

Sorry to this troll. Chrissy Teigen responded to butt Photoshop fail claims on a recent Instagram, and we almost forgot how good she is at clapbacks. The model, 34, took to her Instagram on Thursday, February 6, to share a photo of her in leggings she was given with her husband John Legend’s face on the butt. The picture featured Teigen from behind as she showed off her husband surrounded by a red heart. “we get … really random stuff sent to the house,” she wrote in the caption.

The picture was classic hilarious Teigen, but one follower had to ruin the mood by accusing her of photoshopping her butt to look bigger. “Photoshopped,” the user wrote. “Why didn’t it look like that when John was in the jacuzzi like ‘wth is that.'” It’s unclear what photo the troll is referencing, but it’s likely this picture of her, Legend and their son, Miles, from July 2019.

As expected, Teigen came prepared with the most savage clapback that shut her troll up for good. She wrote back, “maybe you’ve just never seen a girl in this position before but it’s good for looking like you have an ass.” Go get ’em, Chrissy. Snaps all around.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Teigen has clapped back at trolls. For years, the Cravings: Hungry For More author has been the internet’s Clap Back Queen after her many savage responses to critics. Another favorite of ours is when she responded to President Donald Trump calling her a “filthy mouthed wife.” Her response? Calling him a name right back. “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she tweeted.

Along with their 1-year-old son Miles, Teigen and Legend also share 3-year-old daughter Luna. The two have been married since 2013 after they first met on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2006.

Never change, Chrissy.