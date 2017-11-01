Chrissy Teigen Calls Out iPhone for Automatically Categorizing Her Boob Pictures

Let’s face it: There are tons of iPhone features we have no idea about. And with the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X (and the millions of updates that will be sure to come with them), we’re longing for the days of simple calls and texts. Chrissy Teigen, who’s already updated her phone to include the new features, isn’t too happy with the advanced technology, as evidenced by her recent Twitter exposé.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old model called out her iPhone for creepily categorizing all her cleavage-baring selfies under the search term, “brassiere.” One of iPhone’s new features is its updated search function, which allows users to be able to pull up photos in their albums categorized by key words. Teigen was likely playing around with the function, typing in random phrases, when “brassiere” was eventually tested and came up with 60 boob-related results.

“It’s true. If u type in “brassiere” in the search of your iphotos, it has a category for every boob or cleavage pic you’ve ever taken. Why,” she tweeted.

Continuing with her NSFW experimentation, Teigen began typing in words like “boobs” and “penis” to see what would come up. However, she came up short. Instead, it seems like only PG terms like “food” and, we guess, “brassiere” are searchable. Teigen was just as confused as us.

“Typing food will get you food but penis won’t get you penis and boobs won’t get you boobs. Just brassiere. *strokes beard*,” she tweeted.

The jury is still out on whether this new iPhone feature is a curse or a blessing. Though, one thing is for sure: We appreciate Teigen’s investigative work and we hope she continues with her Twitter takedowns.