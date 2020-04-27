Chrissy Teigen Just Shut down a Troll Comparing Her Body to Sponge Bob

Don’t mess with Chrissy. Chrissy Teigen responded to body-shaming over her “Sponge Bob” figure, and it’s not cool, trolls. The response came after the Cravings author tweeted a video of her in a black swimsuit on Sunday, April 26. The post showed Teigen posing in the mirror as she joked about how she never posts “thirst traps.”

“I never post thirst traps. So here I am. Trapping you in thirst. With thirst,” she says in the clip. She captioned the video: “don’t get too trapped.”

Ah, classic Chrissy. But apparently, some users didn’t think the video was so funny and decided to body-shame the Lip Sync Battle cohost for what was supposed to be a joke. “Shaped like sponge bob lol,” one troll wrote. Not cool.

In response, Teigen called the comments “super mean” and explained that she and her husband, John Legend, are happy, despite how her body may not be curvy enough for some internet trolls out there.

“Everyone used to….surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!” she tweeted. “Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

She also tweeted, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far! ❤️❤️❤️”

At a 2017 Beauty Con event, Teigen opened up about she used to “cry” because of body insecurities caused by Instagram. “My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps—and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo—and I feel insanely inadequate,” she said at the time.

She continued, ““There have been times I’ve cried to John, where I felt like I would just never have ‘that’ body. I’ve definitely been really upset with…you know, everyone has a butt now, everyone has curves, and a little waist, and that’s not me.”

From the looks of it, Teigen seems to care less about what the internet thinks. So, be gone, trolls.