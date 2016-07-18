This Is How Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna Prepare for a Beyoncé Concert

Somehow, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna Simone just keeps getting cuter. It probably helps that she has a pair of social media–savvy parents to capture and share her most adorable moments with millions of followers, but that’s beside the point.

Luna’s latest? A video shared on Instagram by dad Legend on Monday that shows Chrissy and the three-month-old listening to “Blue,” a track Beyoncé released for her own daughter Blue Ivy. In the clip, Teigen wears a Cult Gaia head scarf, says she’s preparing to see Bey live in Berlin, and rocks and kisses her daughter while Luna stares unwaveringly into the camera (yep, they learn fast). “Mommy getting ready for Beyoncé in Milan tonight!” John captioned the scene.

It’s all very, very cute, but then again we’re getting used to this particular trio defining #familygoals on social media. There was the time Teigen shared a photo of her husband singing his daughter to sleep, the moment Luna met Kimye, and the time the new parents documented themselves learning to swim so that they could then teach their daughter the skill. Like we said, #familygoals.