Serious Question: Why Is Chrissy Teigen Walking Around Barefoot in Public?

At this point, we’ve come to expect the unexpected from model Chrissy Teigen. From her uncensored rants against fat shamers on Twitter to her penchant for posting her dog’s poop to Instagram, Chrissy makes no bones about the fact that she’s delightfully un offbeat and proud of it. Her latest stunt is more of the same.

Teigen accompanied husband John Legend to the University of Pennsylvania’s commencement ceremony, where Legend received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the school. She wore a cute and Spring-appropriate Lela Rose dress, but we have to ask: Why is Chrissy walking around barefoot? Check it out:

The obvious possibility: her heels were hurting her and she just removed them. But here’s the thing: there are no actual photos of Chrissy from the event wearing her shoes. There are only shots of her and John walking outside the venue, and she’s barefoot in all of them. We also scoured the images for any sign of her heels (maybe John would be holding them?…) but, alas, we see none.

Why do you think Chrissy is barefoot in these pics? Help us solve the mystery, guys!