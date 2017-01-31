Chrissy Teigen Reveals: We’re Planning to Have a Baby Boy!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are already parents of one incredibly cute baby, Luna. For those of us who love seeing little Luna on social media, we have some good news: Teigen revealed that she and Legend are thinking about baby No. 2.

In a conversation with Extra’s Terri Seymour, Teigen said that she and Legend already have a baby lined up—and it’s a boy. “We have the boy on ice,” she said.

As to when she might try to get pregnant, well—it could be as early as this year. “We’ve been traveling so much,” she said. “When we get to stay at home. [John] goes on tour, I think, all of May, so after that, I guess.”

And then, because she is Chrissy Teigen, she followed that by joking about her future progeny: “He’s literally like, ‘Please unfreeze me.’”

Watch the full video here, and just think—Luna could have a sibling by early next year. Get started on your baby name lists now.