Chrissy Teigen and Amber Rose Rumored to be ‘Fashion Police’ Contenders

Since Kelly Osbourne quit “Fashion Police” last Friday rumors have been flying about who will take her spot, with two new names thrown into the mix this afternoon: Chrissy Teigen and Amber Rose.

Us Weekly reports that the pair are hot contenders to host the show and in close competition with Khloe Kardashian and NeNe Leakes, who were also tipped as favorites to take the spot earlier this week.

Chrissy has been a fixture on the red carpet circuit for some time, and accompanied husband John Legend to all of the major awards shows this year, so she’s certainly seasoned in red carpet style. Plus her self-depreciating sense of humor on Instagram never fails to crack us up. Amber, 31, meanwhile, has been on the media’s agenda lately thanks to an extremely public head-to-head with ex-boyfriend Kanye West and the Kardashian family, but other than that, seems like an odd choice to host a fashion show.

Out of the above pool, we feel Khloe has an added advantage, having regularly contributed to E! as a correspondent. Khloe’s also been outspoken and opinionated at red carpet events like the Oscars, which always makes for good TV.

Stay tuned “Fashion Police” fans, we’re sure the rumor mill is only getting started with this story.