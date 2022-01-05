Chrissy Metz’s Net Worth Is Seriously Impressive Thanks to Her Role as Kate on ‘This Is Us’

After years of starring on NBC’s This Is Us, Chrissy Metz‘s net worth proves she’s earning millions more than her character Kate Pearson—a.k.a. a school teacher and member of the Pearson family’s “Big Three.”

Metz—who was born on September 29, 1980, in Homestead, Florida—spent her early years in Japan, where her biological father Mark was stationed during his time in the U.S. Navy. After her parents divorced when she was eight, Metz was raised in Gainesville, Florida, with her mother Denise, her stepfather “Trigger,” her two siblings and two half-siblings. In her 2018 memoir This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, Metz opened up about her tumultuous childhood, noting that the father figures in her life were often the opposite of what her on-screen dad, Jack Pearson, is like on This Is Us.

Metz’s biological father allegedly cheated on her mother, whereas her stepdad was verbally and physically abusive towards her. “He never punched my face. Just my body, the thing that offended him so much,” she wrote. “He shoved me, slapped me, punched my arm, and yanked my wrist. He would hit me if he thought I looked at him wrong.” Yet Metz credits these experiences for making her the person she is today: “He also made my life such hell that now, I feel nothing can break me.”

Indeed, Metz never let obstacles get in her way. The actress got her foot in the door while working as an agent for nearly a decade. While it took her some time to break into the entertainment industry, the wait was clearly worth it. In 2014, she booked the role of Ima “Barbara” Wiggles on American Horror Story: Freak Show. Two years later, she joined the cast of This Is Us season 1 and continued to reprise her role as Kate Pearson until the series finale in 2022.

Of course, many fans today know Metz best for her role in the NBC family drama. But what many don’t know is exactly what Chrissy Metz’s net worth is—and how much of it accounts for her This Is Us salary. Keep on reading below to find out.

What is Chrissy Metz’s This Is Us salary?

Chrissy Metz has starred in NBC’s This Is Us since 2016. On the show, Metz plays Kate Pearson Damon—daughter to Rebecca and Jack Pearson, played by Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, and a sister to her “Big Three” siblings Randall, played by Sterling K. Brown and Kevin, portrayed by Justin Hartley. The series, which takes place in the present day, showcases the Pearson family’s life through flashbacks and future scene jumps as they navigate the ups and downs of childhood to adulthood.

Metz’s role as Kate Pearson has landed her a number of nominations and awards. Along with her cast, Metz won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in both 2018 and 2019. In addition to those wins, Metz was also nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film in both 2017 and 2018, along with a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on This Is Us.

As lovely as those accolades are, Chrissy Metz’s salary for This Is Us is even more impressive. So, what is Chrissy Metz’s This Is Us salary? According to Deadline, Metz—along with the six other original series regulars Ventimiglia, Moore, Brown, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan—were all given $2 million cash bonuses ahead of This Is Us season 6 in January 2022. In addition to this bonus, main This Is Us cast members such as Metz earn $250,000 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. All in all, this means Metz’s This Is Us salary is $4.5 million for the entire season. Given that this figure is based on the cast’s 2018 contract renegotiation with NBC, it’s possible that Metz’s salary is even higher today.

Before the cast’s $4.5 million salary renegotiation, each of the This Is Us actors had varying salaries. When Metz joined the cast of This Is Us, she started with a lower salary of $40,000 per episode, according to estimates from Variety. She and Hartley were reportedly the lowest paid actors out of the main cast, whereas co-stars Ventimiglia and Moore brought in the most at $85,000 per episode at the show’s inception. Meanwhile, Brown’s salary was a cool $75,000 in the middle.

What is Chrissy Metz’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Persons, Chrissy Metz’s net worth is $8 million as of 2022. As mentioned, the bulk of Metz’s net worth is thanks to her impressive multi-million dollar salary from This Is Us, where she has played “Big Three” sister and recent mother, Kate Pearson, since 2016.

