Chrissie Miller: DJ & Designer’s Summer Essentials Playlist

Sophomore NYC designer and 4AM DJ Chrissie Miller knows a thing or two about throwing a good partyshe used to throw ragers for her friends in her old downtown apartment (affectionately dubbed “Club Chrissie”), and since moving out, she’s taken up DJing as a way to have the same kind of fun, albeit in a different space. She currently spins regularly at downtown spots like the Soho Grand, as well as at private events for the likes of Opening Ceremony and Kanon Vodka.

Miller just so happens to be providing the tunes for our StyleCaster fundraiser out in the Hamptons this weekendwe’ve partnered with Falling Whistles, and all proceeds from the event will go towards the organization’s efforts to bring peace to Congo. The jewelry designers behind DANNIJO are also in on the action, and are designing limited edition necklaces to benefit Falling Whistles.

To help us get excited for the event, Chrissie put together a playlist of her essential songs for summer, all of which will likely secure a spot on the evening’s set list. Happy listening, and for more summer jams, head on over to Chrissie’s sister’s blog, I Listen To Everything!

1. Adele – Rolling in the Deep (XX Remix)



2. Rihanna – Man Down



3. Rick Ross – 9 Piece



4. Fabolous – You Be Killin ‘Em



5. Beth Ditto – I Wrote The Book



6. Wiz Khailfa – No Sleep



7. Phantogram – When I’m Small



8. Salem – Sick



9. Arcade Fire – The Suburbs



10. Robyn – Dancing on my Own

