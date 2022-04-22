Chrishell’s Sisters Think She Had to ‘Pretend’ Around Justin—Here’s What Else They Said About Her Ex

Bonding? Chrishell Stause’s sisters shaded her past relationships in the season 5 finale of Selling Sunset. The sisters reunited and started to blast Chrishell’s ex-husband Justin Hartley.

Chrishell and Justin were together from 2014 to 2019. The real estate agent and the This is Us star married in 2017, split in 2019 and finalized their divorce on February 22, 2021. Justin moved on to marry Sofia Pernas, whereas Chrishell had a relationship with her boss Jason Oppenheim, but called off the relationship in late 2021. Their split was also highlighted in the same season as her sisters’ shade against Justin.

“I feel like with your last relationship, there was some criticism,” eldest Stause sister Shonda said, referring to Chrishell’s ex Justin. “A lot of what you did, I don’t think that he took you seriously. A lot of your jobs, he acted like they were not real jobs. And this was your life. This was your job. You worked so hard for it.”

Sabrina Stause riffed off her older sister about Chrishell’s attitude towards her relationships. “There are just some instances in the past where it felt like you were covering for your partner at the time. Maybe they were doing something that was a little disrespectful and you were, like, standing up for them and trying to cover for them and it was just so sad that you felt like you had to kind of pretend to be something else.”

Chrishell agreed with her sisters, “I don’t even, like, think about this anymore. But the second that you, like, my memory hits of what you’re talking about, I’m like, ‘Who was I?’ I don’t even know who that was.” She then showed her sisterly love, “And I really do respect and value your opinions. You know, I feel like I’m in a place where I’m so much different and I’m so much more grown than I was and I’m a fully realized person at this point. Not a version of what I think somebody wants me to be.

For more about Chrishell Stause, read her memoir, Under Construction: Best Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. The book, which will be released on February 8, 2022, follows Chrishell’s life from her unconventional childhood in a small town in Kentucky to her current career as a soap actress, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and a cast member one of Netflix’s buzziest reality TV shows, Selling Sunset. The memoir also dives into Chrishell’s struggle with homelessness earlier in her life and her family’s addiction, as well as her dreams of acting one day while working at a local Dairy Queen. Under Construction includes “never-before-before told” stories from her personal life—including her much-publicized divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley—and the lessons Chrishell has learned along the way to come out stronger than ever.

