Chrishell Stause Just Responded to Rumors She Had an Affair With Her ‘DWTS’ Partner & Broke Up His Marriage

Setting the record straight. Chrishell Stause responded to rumors she had an affair with her DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko , amid his divorce.

News broke of Gleb’s divorce on Friday, November 6, after the Dancing With the Stars pro’s wife, choreographer Elena Samodanova, took to her Instagram to announce that she and Gleb had split after 14 years of marriage. “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end,” she captioned a photo of her and her estranged husabnd with a broken-heart emoji.

Gleb—who shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3 with Elena—confirmed the news on his Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he said in a post.. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

After the news of his divorce, Chrishell—who was Gleb’s celebrity partner on the current season of DWTS until their elimination on Monday, November 2—took to her Instagram to deny that she was the other woman in her DWTS partner’s marriage. “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” Chrishell wrote on her Instagram Story, referencing her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley in 2019.

In a statement to E! News, Gleb also denied that Chrishell was the reason his marriage ended. “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split,” he said. “Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Gleb went on to shade Elena for making their divorce public. “It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private,” he said. “I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Elena, for her part, took to her Instagram on Saturday, November 7, with a quote that seemed pointed at her estranged husband. The post read, “i don’t hate you. i’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.”