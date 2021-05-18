Here’s What Chrishell Stause Thinks of Her Ex Justin Hartley’s ‘Fast’ Marriage to Sofia Pernas

It sounds like Chrishell Stause’s reaction to Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas‘ “fast” marriage was one of overall surprise, and honestly, we don’t blame her.

The This Is Us actor, 44, and Blood & Treasure actress, 31, shocked everyone when they arrived wearing matching wedding rings at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, revealing that they had gotten secretly married. Sources went on to confirm on Monday, May 17, that the pair tied the knot just four months after Justin’s divorce from Chrishell was finalized. As for what his ex-wife makes of his new marriage, the reality star was understandably “a little taken aback” by how quickly he moved on, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Chrishell feels like things happened pretty fast between Justin and Sofia and she is a little surprised by their marriage,” a source told ET on Tuesday, May 18. “Chrishell is trying to stay positive and busy. She is focused on her real estate career, filming Selling Sunset, and surrounding herself with good friends and loved ones,” the insider added, referring to her Netflix reality series. Season three of the show addressed Chrishell’s shocking split from Justin. According to Chrishell, the NBC star completely “blindsided” her when he filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage.

In a May 2020 interview with StyleCaster, Chrishell revealed that she almost quit Selling Sunset when news broke of her and Justin’s divorce. “If I’m being perfectly honest, my knee-jerk reaction was I can’t do this,” she said. “[Quitting the show] did cross my mind. This isn’t something that anybody would sign up for or do on purpose. I would’ve given anything if everything had happened after. It’s a lot easier to talk about a little blurb and move on and just talk about the show. However, that being said, it was out there anyways, so now it’s almost like ripping a Band-Aid off.”

Justin, for his part, told ET in July 2020 that he was a “very, very lucky” guy following his split from Chrishell. “I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind,” he said at the time. “I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I’ve got this wonderful daughter, and I’ve got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual.”