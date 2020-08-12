Chrishell Stause’s Net Worth Makes Her the Richest Agent on ‘Selling Sunset’

Following her divorce from Justin Hartley, fans want to know how Chrishell Stause’s net worth compares to his. The split has caused drama for numerous reasons, but among them is the rumor that Hartley, 43, reportedly said in his divorce filing that he does not want to pay any spousal support according to TMZ. If that’s the case, some wonder if Chrishell Stause’s net worth will hold up without it.

Good news for Stause: She’s doing more than fine on her own. The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star has made a great career for herself on the new Netflix reality TV show, which just aired its third season on Friday, August 7. The series, which follows employees of a Los Angeles luxury real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group, welcomed Stause in season 1 as a new addition to the office. Despite being a newcomer, she’s been killing it ever since. Things for the Kentucky-native only seemed to be on the come-up until the series shocked fans with a teaser at the end of season 2, revealing that Hartley, her husband of two years, had filed for divorce.

Stause was reportedly “blindsided” by the news. In a May 2020 exclusive interview with STYLECASTER, the agent revealed that she wasn’t sure she could continue on the Netflix series. “If I’m being perfectly honest, my knee-jerk reaction was I can’t do this,” she said at the time. “[Quitting the show] did cross my mind. This isn’t something that anybody would sign up for or do on purpose. I would’ve given anything if everything had happened after. It’s a lot easier to talk about a little blurb and move on and just talk about the show. However, that being said, it was out there anyways, so now it’s almost like ripping a Band-Aid off.”

Leaving the show also may have meant abandoning her job at The Oppenheim Group—a decision that could have definitely had a negative impact on Stause’s net worth. So it’s probably a good idea that she decided to stay on, if only for that reason alone. These days, Chrishell Stause’s net worth is looking great. But how does it compare to her ex-husband’s? Keep on reading for everything we know about Chrishell Stause’s net worth in 2020.

How is Chrishell Stause’s net worth influenced by Selling Sunset?

Since joining The Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset, Stause has sold a handful of multi-million dollar homes, with commissions in the tens of thousands. But that still doesn’t mean she’s taking home the entire payout listed in the series.

Selling Sunset co-star Davina Portratz revealed to Evoke that commissions are split between the salesperson and the brokerage—meaning the Oppenheim Group’s owners, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, always receive a cut of the displayed commission. While Davina couldn’t “discuss [what] our commission splits are” with the outlet, she did explain that “everyone has different splits based on their background and experience and their relationship with the brokerage. It depends also [on] how much the broker was involved sometimes but usually, it’s a set split.”

Given that Stause joined the brokerage recently, it’s possible she receives a smaller percentage of every commission compared to the earnings of some of her fellow Oppenheim Group agents (such as Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who has been a realtor for at least five years).

What else impacted Chrishell Stause’s net worth?

Before starting a career in real estate, Stause had a steady tenure as a soap opera actress. The Kentucky native has held roles in soaps such as All My Children, which she starred in as Amanda Dillon from 2005 until 2011, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives. While soaps don’t always make the big bucks compared to Hollywood gigs, it’s definitely possible to make a decent living out of it. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, salaries for soap operas like these can range from anywhere between $450 to $1,000 per episode.

What is Chrishell Stause’s net worth in 2020?

According to multiple net worth estimators, Chrishell Stause’s net worth is anywhere between $5 million and $7 million as of 2020.