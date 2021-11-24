Chrishell Just Shaded Justin For Marrying Someone She Once Knew ‘Well’ Before Their Divorce

Fans of Selling Sunset are hearing all about Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas on season four of the Netflix series, which is now streaming on the platform. In particular, we finally learned how Chrishell felt about her ex-husband getting remarried to someone she once knew.

Chrishell, who finalized her divorce from Justin in February 2021, revealed that she harbors no “anger” for her ex-husband and his new wife, Sofia, whom he secretly married in May 2021. “Honestly, I’ve never been in a better place in my career. I really feel empowered of being a different, a better version of myself than I ever have been,” Chrishell revealed to her co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young on Episode 2 of Selling Sunset season 4. “I feel like I’ve found my voice. There’s no anger left there because now I’ve realized that’s not something I wanted for myself.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum—who is currently dating her Selling Sunset co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim—went on to joke that if Justin “wants to have 50 wives, go live your best life, because I really feel like I am.” She continued, “I think that’s, like, the key. Once you know something wasn’t right, whether it was your decision or not, now, you are where you’re meant to be. Out with the old, in with the new.”

Chrishell, who married Justin in 2017 and split from him in November 2019, also revealed that she actually knew his new wife prior to their divorce. “My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know back in the day pretty well,” she said during a confessional on the series. “A lot of things made sense after finding that out. I wish them the best. If anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure.”

