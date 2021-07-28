Chrishell Stause Is Dating Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Boss 2 Years After Her Ex Filed for Divorce During the Show

Selling Sunset’s very own Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating! The real estate agent and Oppenheim Group co-founder have officially confirmed their relationship with a pair of flirty photos on Instagram, and needless to say, fans of their Netflix reality show can’t stop talking about the new couple.

Chrishell, 40, took to social media on Wednesday, July 28, to share a gallery of pics from her recent vacation in Italy with her Selling Sunset co-stars. The first photos in the gallery were group snaps with her fellow realtor Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnett, along with Oppenheim Group cofounder Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Tina Louise. But Chrishell’s last two photos were the ones that really caught the eye of fans. In one flick, the Dancing With the Stars alum is seen kissing Jason, 44, on his head, while the final photo shows him nuzzling against her neck.

“The JLo effect,” Chrishell captioned the photos, seemingly referencing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s summer of romance. Jason, for his part, left a red heart emoji in the comments before confirming their relationship in a statement via Us Weekly. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” he told the site on Wednesday. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

The pair’s Selling Sunset family appears to be on board with their romance. “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!” Mary commented on Chrishell’s post. Mary’s husband, Romain, also commented: “So happy for you guys! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully,” he joked, referring to Mary’s past relationship with Jason. The exes, who share two dogs Zelda and Nico, continue to work together at the Oppenheim Group following their breakup, and their amicable split remains a topic of discussion on Selling Sunset.

Jason’s twin brother, Brett, also shared his well wishes for the new couple. “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy,” he commented on Chrishell’s post. Even Brett’s girlfriend Tina chimed in, writing, “Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official.”

Chrishell and Jason’s romance comes nearly two years after the All My Children alum’s divorce. Chrishell’s ex, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce after two years of marriage in November 2019 and allegedly informed the All My Children alum of his decision via text. Their divorce, which was featured on Season 3 of Selling Sunset, was finalized in January 2021. Following her split from the This Is Us actor, Chrishell briefly went on to date her Dancing With the Stars partner Keo Motsepe from December 2020 to February 2021.