Chrishell Stause Liked These Tweets Suggesting That Justin Hartley Cheated on Her & OMG

A series of liked tweets have fans wondering if Chrishell Stause hinted Justin Hartley cheated with Sofia Pernas. The Selling Sunset star, 39, has been liking Twitter posts alleging that the This Is Us actor, 43, was cheating on her before filing for divorce. Some even believe he was cheating with his current girlfriend, Blood & Treasure star, Sofia Pernas. If this is true, then let’s just say that season 4 of Selling Sunset can’t come soon enough!

Fans of the reality TV star have been looking closely at her relationship timeline with Justin to make sense of their divorce. The actor abruptly filed for divorce in November 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time. In his filing, Justin claimed the date of the couple’s separation was July 8, though Chrishell claims they separated on November 22—the same day Justin filed for divorce. The All My Children alum was reportedly “blindsided” by the divorce, and revealed on Selling Sunset season 3 that she learned of the decision via text. “He texted me that we were filed,” she says in a clip. “Forty-five minutes later the world knew.”

While Chrishell has opened up the emotional toll of her divorce on Selling Sunset, she hasn’t fully revealed what she thinks caused the split—perhaps until now. The actress has started liking tweets that theorize Justin cheated on her while she was busy filming Selling Sunset. “@justinhartley filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new gf @SofiaPernas was filming the summer before they split,” wrote one Twitter user on August 7. “The timing seems like he probably cheated on @Chrishell7 and took a coward’s way out to avoid spousal support and gaslight her,” the fan writes, referencing a December 2019 TMZreport that Justin has “made clear” he’s uninterested in paying spousal support to Chrishell.

The real-estate agent has also liked a tweet by Blind Gossip that hints at TV star’s “sudden divorce.” The linked story makes claims about an anonymous star who “can’t keep it in his pants and has actually fallen in love with [another woman],” and a wife who “did suspect he was cheating,” but was “shocked” by the divorce nonetheless. What’s extra surprising: the post goes on to predict, “Given the way these things tend to work in Hollywood, we would not be surprised if our actor waits a couple of months before trotting out the new girlfriend (assuming she is still around)… and then lying about the timing!”

This is pretty timely. Just days after the premiere of Selling Sunset season 3, Justin made his relationship with former The Young and The Restless co-star Sofia Pernas Instagram official. The pair shared matching photos to their respective Instagram profiles on Sunday, August 9—essentially confirming their rumored relationship. Justin and Sofia were first spotted kissing in May 2020, only six months following his split from Chrishell.

Yet sources close to Justin claim that the cheating speculations are “absolutely false.” A source told Us Weekly that “he

“he didn’t even start talking to Sofia until the spring of 2020,” months after filing for divorce from Chrishell.