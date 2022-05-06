Chrishell Just Confirmed She’s Dating Someone New After Jason Called Her the ‘Love of My Life’

Moving on. Chrishell Stause and G-Flip, an Australian singer, are officially an item. The Selling Sunset alum opened up about her new romance during the Netflix show’s season five reunion episode, which aired less than six months after her split from Selling Sunset boss, Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell revealed that she started dating the 27-year-old musician, who is non-binary, during the reunion special. “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell shared. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip,” Chrishell revealed, describing them as an “extremely talented musician.”

Jason, for his part, appeared to be supportive of his ex: “The smile that’s been on your face makes me very happy. I’m very proud of you,” he told his ex-girlfriend. Just moments earlier, the real-estate mogul called Chrishell the “love of my life” and admitted he was still struggling following their split.

Chrishell and Jason first announced they were dating in July 2021 after working together at The Oppenheim Group—the real estate firm owned by Jason and his brother, Brett Oppenheim, where Chrishell works as an agent. At the time, Jason revealed to People that his friendship with Chrishell had “developed into an amazing relationship.” He added, “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.” The following month, Chrishell told E! News that she and Jason began dating a few months prior to going public with their relationship.

By December 2021, however, the pair were no longer an item. Chrishell and Jason confirmed the reports of their breakup on social media with individual statements, revealing that they chose to separate after realizing they shared different views on having kids. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Chrishell wrote in her statement. The real estate agent continued, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

The Netflix star went on to express that while the decision to comment publicly on their breakup was difficult, “sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.” She added, “I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.” Chrishell ended her post with a message for her ex, writing, “And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Jason, for his part, echoed Chrishell’s message in an Instagram Story of his own. “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another,” he wrote. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.” He went on to note that while he and Chrishell “have different wants regarding a family,” they “continue to have the utmost respect for one another.” He concluded, “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” he concluded.

For more about Chrishell Stause, read her memoir, Under Construction: Best Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. The book follows Chrishell’s life from her unconventional childhood in a small town in Kentucky to her current career as a soap actress, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and a cast member one of Netflix’s buzziest reality TV shows, Selling Sunset. The memoir also dives into Chrishell’s struggle with homelessness earlier in her life and her family’s addiction, as well as her dreams of acting one day while working at a local Dairy Queen. Under Construction includes “never-before-before told” stories from her personal life—including her much-publicized divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley—and the lessons Chrishell has learned along the way to come out stronger than ever.

