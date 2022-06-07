Chrishell & G-Flip Just Had an ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Her Ex Jason—Here’s What They Talked About

Meet the new partner! Chrishell Stause introduced G Flip to her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022. The Selling Sunset star revealed that they all get along and that she is very grateful for their relationship.

Chrishell revealed that her ex and her new boo met during the awards’ ceremony to ET. “We had the best time tonight. Honestly, I can’t even explain to you how it feels to have G on one side of me that just supports me so much, and then to have the whole cast,” the Best Reality Star winner said. “It’s just one of those things that, normally, you can’t compute that that would work out and be so supportive and so much love, but we are all really mature and we all really, truly love each other. I love my cast and I wouldn’t be here without them, so I’m very happy. I’m very grateful.” She then joked that G-Flip and Jason have more in common than they think. “It’s so funny. They are talking sports and I’m like, ‘I’m out. I don’t know,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘If y’all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.'”

MTV’s Instagram captured the moment when the trio embraced each other. According to Page Six, many fans had mixed reactions to the reunion. “Jason and chrishell forever ❤️,” a fan commented. Other fans commented, “Well that was awkward…” and “im uncomfortable lmao.”

Chrishell announced her relationship with the musician on the reunion special of Selling Sunset on May 5, 2022. “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell shared. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip, they’re extremely talented musician.” Chrishell then went to star in G-Flip’s music video for their song “Get Me Outta Here.”

Chrishell was previously in a relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group. They announced that they were together in July 2021, and Selling Sunset season 5 highlighted the ups and downs of their relationship. The real estate agents then confirmed their breakup in December 2021 when they both made separate statements on Instagram.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Chrishell wrote in her statement. The real estate agent continued, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

She added, “I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand. And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Jason wrote in his statement on Instagram, “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.” He continued, “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

For more about Chrishell Stause, read her memoir, Under Construction: Best Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. The book follows Chrishell’s life from her unconventional childhood in a small town in Kentucky to her current career as a soap actress, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and a cast member one of Netflix’s buzziest reality TV shows, Selling Sunset. The memoir also dives into Chrishell’s struggle with homelessness earlier in her life and her family’s addiction, as well as her dreams of acting one day while working at a local Dairy Queen. Under Construction includes “never-before-before told” stories from her personal life—including her much-publicized divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley—and the lessons Chrishell has learned along the way to come out stronger than ever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.