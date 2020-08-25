Chrishell Stause Is in Talks For the New Season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & OMG

From Selling Sunset to Dancing With the Stars. Chrishell Stause is in talks for DWTS season 29. E! News reported on Tuesday, August 25, that the real estate agent is in consideration for the upcoming season of DWTS and that she’s “likely to participate.” The full cast will be announced on Wednesday, September 2, on Good Morning America.

News of Chrishell on DWTS comes amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Justin Hartley. The This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell after two years of marriage in November 2019 citing irreconcilable differences. Chrishell’s reaction to the divorce was filmed on season 3 of Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix in August 2020.

As for other contestants on season 29 of DWTS, E! News reported that Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin, Backstreet Boy Aj McLean Chicago P.D. star Anne Heche are also in talks for the upcoming season. Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was confirmed for this season of DWTS in July 2020 on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!, where host Chris Harrison asked if she would compete ABC reality competition show.

In a May 2020 interview with StyleCaster, Chrishell opened up about her divorce from Justin and revealed that her estranged husband had “reservations” about her starring on Selling Sunset. “I think everyone would probably have reservations signing up for something like this, which is fair,” she said at the time. “That was a normal conversation that you have with anybody in your life who cares about you. They were normal conversations of concern.”

The soap star, who also talked about how her life changed when news broke of her divorce, also reveled the reason why she decided to film her split for TV. “If I’m being perfectly honest, my knee-jerk reaction was I can’t do this,” she said at the time. “[Quitting the show] did cross my mind. This isn’t something that anybody would sign up for or do on purpose. I would’ve given anything if everything had happened after. It’s a lot easier to talk about a little blurb and move on and just talk about the show. However, that being said, it was out there anyways, so now it’s almost like ripping a Band-Aid off.”

She continued, “All of a sudden, I had not only the show following me, I had paparazzi on me. It was the most bizarre thing I’d ever lived through in my life,” she says. “Even now, when I look back on it, it seemed like it was a dream. A nightmare, to be honest. I didn’t necessarily choose to talk about it. It was unavoidable. They filmed what was going on. I had to address it.”

In an August interview with Variety, Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello revealed why Justin never starred on Selling Sunset while he and Chrishell were married. “I think it was just contractual,” DiVello said. “We certainly asked many, many times. I think it was just his contract with NBC.”

On an episode of Selling Sunset season 3, Chrishell claimed that Justin texted her to let her know about their divorce. “He texted me that we were filed,” she said. “Forty-five minutes later the world knew.”