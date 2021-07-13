Chrishell Stause Says It’s ‘Awkward’ Dating After Her Divorce From Justin Hartley—Here’s Why

Selling Sunset fans have been wondering about Chrishell Stause’s dating life ever since her divorce from Justin Hartley in 2019—and now, the Netflix star is opening up about her plans in the love department.

Stause, 39, confessed that she feels “very awkward” about dating during an episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, July 13. But her reason for this doesn’t have much to do with her ex-husband. Instead, the Selling Sunset realtor joked about the many suitors who slide into her DMs. Unfortunately for them, Stause isn’t too interested in dating anyone who tries to connect with her via social media—and that’s whether they’re a “blue check” guy or not.

“Even those blue checks I’m probably not even going to answer,” Stause said during the Tuesday podcast episode, as per Us Weekly. [I take] the compliment. … But I’m very awkward with that kind of stuff. It makes me feel like an awkward teen all over again. Like, what do you say?”

Still, that doesn’t mean Stause has sworn off online dating entirely. “[Recently] I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to maybe try and go online and do that route.’ I’m just kind of trying to stay open to whatever,” the Days of Our Lives alum admitted. “You never know. … I’m meeting new clients and doing stuff, but I don’t think that IG DM is probably going to be the way that it’s going to happen.” So, to any hopefuls reading this—take note!

Stause’s dating comments come nearly two years after her split from Hartley in November 2019. The This Is Us actor, 44, filed for divorce at the time, and according to Stause, she found out about his decision via text while filming season 3 of Selling Sunset. “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew,” the real estate agent claimed during one episode.

Hartley, for his part, started dating Sofia Pernas, 31, shortly after their separation. The NBC star and the Blood & Treasure star have since tied the knot, having gotten married in a secret ceremony in early 2021. Stause, meanwhile, was last linked to her Dancing With the Stars costar Keo Motsepe, 31, but their relationship also ended in drama after the South Africa-native was “caught in a web of lies,” according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly in February.