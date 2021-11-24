Chrishell Is Dating Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star—Here’s How He Compares to Her Ex-Husband

Scroll To See More Images

With the ups and downs she’s been through, it’s no wonder fans want to know about Chrishell Stause‘s boyfriend and if she’s found love after her much-publicized divorce from Justin Hartley.

Chrishell—who was born on July 21, 1981, Draffenville, Kentucky—is a soap opera actress and a cast member on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppenheim Group, a high-end, real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. In an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July 2021, Chrishell opened up about how different it is to date now that she’s on reality TV. “Even those blue checks I’m probably not even going to answer,” she said at the time. “[I take] the compliment…But I’m very awkward with that kind of stuff. It makes me feel like an awkward teen all over again. Like, what do you say?”

She continued, “[Recently] I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to maybe try and go online and do that route.’ I’m just kind of trying to stay open to whatever. You never know…I’m meeting new clients and doing stuff, but I don’t think that IG DM is probably going to be the way that it’s going to happen.”

Still, despite her struggles with dating, Chrishell confessed in Selling Sunset season 3—which saw her divorce from Hartley—that she’s a “hopeless romantic.” “I don’t think anyone gets married thinking that they’ll ever get a divorce. I’m definitely a hopeless romantic, and I feel stupid even saying that out loud,” she said.

So who is Chrishell Stause’s boyfriend and who else has she dated (and divorced) on her way to find The One? Read on for what we know about Chrishell Stause’s boyfriend and who she’s dating now.

Jason Oppenheim (2021 – Present)

Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim, her boss at The Oppenheim Group and her Selling Sunset co-star, confirmed their relationship in July 2021. “The JLo effect,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time, referencing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who had gotten back together that same year. In an interview with E! News at the time, Chrishell revealed that she and Jason had been dating two months before they went public. “It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is,” she said. “We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it.”

Chrishell also explained in an interview with Bustle in October 2021 that she and Jason went public about their relationship when they did because they were “about to get outed.” “We were about to get outed, so it was either I post it, or somebody else was about to post it,” she said. “I just wanted the freedom to be able to hold my boyfriend’s hand…I knew it was going to be a thing.”

Keo Motsepe (2020 – 2021)

Chrishell and Keo Motsepe, a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, dated from December 2020 to February 2021. The two met on season 29 of DWTS, where Chrishell was partners with Gleb Savchenko. “I will always make you smile @Chrishell.Stause,” Keo captioned a video on his Instagram Stories of him calling Chrishell “baby” in December 2020. In February 2021, news broke that Chrishell and Keo had split after three months together. “They may get back together but likely, at this point, they won’t,” a source told E! News at the time. Another source added, “They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn’t a messy breakup, just wasn’t the right fit or right timing.”

After their spit, Chrishell posted an Instagram Story where she accused Keo of “lying.” “Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me,” Chrishell wrote. “Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told [to] me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying.”

Justin Hartley (2017 – 2021)

Chrishell was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. In November 2019, Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell. He claimed in the documents that the two had split in July 2019 but Chrishell listed their date of separation as the same day he filed. Their divorce was finalized in January 2021. According to Us Weekly, Chrishell and Justin didn’t sign a prenup before their marriage.

Chrishell’s divorce was a main storyline in season 3 of Selling Sunset, which saw her cast members react to the news in real time. Chrishell also claimed that she was “blindsided” by the split. “It takes a toll on your soul, where you just feel like…the anger! Like, how could you do it this way? And the sadness, like, I love him so much. This was my best friend,” she said. “Who do I talk to now? It’s such a roller-coaster.”

In an interview with STYLECASTER in May 2021, Chrishell revealed that Justin had “reservations” about her starring on Selling Sunset. “I think everyone would probably have reservations signing up for something like this, which is fair,” she said at the time. “That was a normal conversation that you have with anybody in your life who cares about you. They were normal conversations of concern.”

Matthew Morrison (2006 – 2007)

Chrishell and Glee‘s Matthew Morrison started dating in 2006. They got engaged in 2007 before splitting that same year. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2013, Matthew confirmed that he was the one who broke up with Chrishell becuse he wasn’t ready to get married. “I didn’t do it for the right reasons; we’d been going out for a year or so … I was thinking, ‘This is the age when I should probably start having kids, so this is what I should do,’” he said. “I felt under pressure from society…After I did it, I immediately felt in my heart it wasn’t right. My instant thought was ‘What did you just do?’”

He continued, “We talked and decided to break off the engagement. … It was messed up. … It turned out to be one of the biggest growing experiences I’ve had as a man. I’d made this massive decision; I’d promised this girl a life together and I couldn’t follow through. It was awful.” On season 1 of Selling Sunset, Chrishell shaded Matthew and called him a “dick.” “If I ended up with the person I was with at 25, I would want to kill myself. And yeah, you can Google that. You were a dick! Sorry!” she said.

For more about Chrishell Stause, read her memoir, Under Construction: Best Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. The book, which will be released on February 8, 2022, follows Chrishell’s life from her unconventional childhood in a small town in Kentucky to her current career as a soap actress, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and a cast member one of Netflix’s buzziest reality TV shows, Selling Sunset. The memoir also dives into Chrishell’s struggle with homelessness earlier in her life and her family’s addiction, as well as her dreams of acting one day while working at a local Dairy Queen. Under Construction includes “never-before-before told” stories from her personal life—including her much-publicized divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley—and the lessons Chrishell has learned along the way to come out stronger than ever.

