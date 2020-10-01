Chrishell Stause Says It Was ‘Painful’ to See Justin Hartley Date So Soon After Their Divorce

Ready to move on. Chrishell Stause reacted to Justin Hartley’s girlfriend Sofia Pernas, and though she’s “heartbroken,” she’s excited for what’s next.

The Selling Sunset star opened up about her divorce and what it was like to see her ex-husband date someone else less than a year after their split in an interview with People on Wednesday, September 30. “I’ve had to start over so many times in my life,” Stause said. know how to look at the bright side because there’s been a lot of dark.”

As Selling Sunset fans know, the This Is Us star filed for divorce from the real estate agent in November 2019 after more than two years together. In season 3 of Selling Sunset, which aired in August, Stause claimed that she was “blindsided” by the divorce, which Hartley told her about via text. Six months after he filed for divorce, news broke that Hartley was dating his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

In her interview with People, Stause revealed that it was “painful” to see her ex-husband move on so fast after their breakup. “I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” she said.

Stause was also asked about removing Hartley from her last name over the summer, six months after her divorce. “I’m not trying to be somewhere I’m not wanted,” she said.

Though she’s still “heartbroken” over the end of her marriage, Stause confessed that she’s hopeful that she’ll find love again. “It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen,″ she said. ″It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!″

She continued, ″I’m very happy, I’m in such a great place and I’m so grateful for everything…I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

In an interview with StyleCaster in May, Stause opened up about her divorce from Hartley and revealed that her ex-husband had “reservations” about her joining a reality TV show like Selling Sunset. I think everyone would probably have reservations signing up for something like this, which is fair,” she said. “That was a normal conversation that you have with anybody in your life who cares about you. They were normal conversations of concern.”