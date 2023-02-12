Chris Stapleton’s Net Worth Is Booming After Touring For 6 Years Straight But Success to Him Is ‘Finishing the Song’

Scroll To See More Images

A country legend. Chris Stapleton’s net worth reflects his outstanding career in the music business. With a dream of moving to Nashville, the country singer launched into stardom with his hearty songs like “Tennesee Whiskey” and “Starting Over.”

Over the course of his career, Stapleton earned eight Grammys and 15 Country Music Awards. He’s also collaborated with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Vince Gill, Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow and Ed Sheeran. In an interview with 60 Minutes, he explained his own kind of songwriting process. “I don’t think I ever know [if I wrote a song well],” he says. “The win is finishing the song. There are a lot of songwriters that claim, ‘Yeah, I knew the instant we wrote this that it was a six-week No. 1, and I was going to get a big, giant check in the mail.’ I really just think those guys are full of shit. I don’t think anybody knows that.” He continued, “You can’t possibly know how everybody is going to feel about a song that you write. That’s impossible to know. You have to take it to the people. I trust people. And I trust people who have taste.”

So, with all his music experience under his belt, what is Chris Stapleton’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Chris Stapleton’s net worth?

What is Chris Stapleton’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Stapleton’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million.

Born and raised in a small town near Lexington, Kentucky, Stapleton moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2001 to become a songwriter and signed with the Nashville publishing company Sea Gayle Music. He joined the Bluegrass band The SteelDrivers in 2005 where the group was nominated for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for their song “Blue Side of the Mountain” in 2009 and was nominated for two more Grammys the following year for Best Bluegrass Album and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for the song “Where Rainbows Never Die.”

Stapleton launched his solo career in 2015 when he signed to Mercury Nashville and released his first solo album, Traveller. The album won three awards at the 2015 Country Music Association Awards: Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. It also won two Grammys for Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance. It also became a six-time platinum-certified album by the Recording Institute Association of America. His next three albums From A Room: Volume 1, From A Room: Volume 2 and Starting Over have each been certified platinum.

Touring has also been one of Stapleton’s passions as he headlines his own All-American Road Show each year featuring artists like Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band, and Yola. The country singer returned to the road in 2023 for a series of stadium shows with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town. For each tour, Stapleton earned a hefty amount for each night of performing. In 2017 the country singer earned an average of $637,000 per night; while the next year in 2018 he earned $903,000 per night, and this year he earned $937,000 per night according to Billboard.

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their hearts. Their “Kentucky Rising” concert in the fall of 2022 raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. In support of his charity, Stapleton also opened up a Cameo account for a limited amount of time to raise money. “I’ll say whatever you need me to say, I’ll wish people well, I’ll give you a happy birthday, I’ll tell somebody to get their shit together, you know any of those things. It’s all for charity, my net proceeds will go to Outlaw State of Kind,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Outside of the boundaries of country, Stapleton is known to collaborate with pop artists such as Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and Adele. His friendship with the “Mirrors” singer grew out of bonding over their children and led to collabs such as “Say Something” I really just went out to Los Angeles to write songs with him,” Stapleton told Billboard in the Grammys press room while balancing his three awards in his hands in 2018 when they won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. “It’s a very fluid process with him, there’s a lot going on. That was one of those things where there wasn’t necessarily a plan. He was like ‘All right, you hop in there and take a verse,’ and I’m like, ‘You want me to do what?’ … It came out great. I had a blast with him, he’s a great creative force and one of those guys that if you get a chance to work with him, you should.”

When it comes to money for Stapleton, it’s truly apparent that he values love more than the bills in his pockets. “Because love is more precious than gold / It can’t be bought, no, never could be sold / I got love enough to share / That makes me a millionaire,” he sings in his hit song “Millionaire.”

Stapleton hopped on the stage with Stevie Wonder and led a collaborative performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles to honor Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson for MusiCares Persons of the Year. Wonder played a rendition of his hit “Higher Ground” with help from Chris Stapleton. The performance comes days before Stapleton’s stint at singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LVII where Sheryl Lee Ralph will also be singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and superstar Rihanna will perform for the Half Time show.

What was Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl salary?

What was Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl salary? Chris Stapleton reportedly made nothing for singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2023, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2016, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said, “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.” According to Forbes, the large production is merely just promotion for the artists as a free commercial for headlining acts, one that airs in front of more than 100 million people worldwide.

