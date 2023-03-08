Chris Rock Begged His Daughter’s School To ‘Kick Her Out’ After She Was Caught Drinking—Meet His 2 Kids

Scroll To See More Images

Supportive parent? If you’ve watched Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special, you might be wondering who are Chris Rock’s kids?

Chris went into deep detail about the infamous Oscars Slap. Throughout his set, Chris teased some jokes alluding to the slap by saying “words hurt. Anybody who says that words hurt has never been punched in the face.” He ended his set by calling Will “Suge Smith”, a reference to the currently-incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2018 for manslaughter. Rock was taking out his anger over his wife’s “entanglement’ with musician August Alsina which was discussed on her show Red Table Talk in 2020.

He also included a scathing anecdote about his daughter in his set. So, who are Chris Rock’s kids? Read more below to find out.

Who are Chris Rock’s kids?

Chris Rock has two kids with ex-wife Malaak Compton Rock. He cited the 9/11 attacks as a reason why he wanted to start a family to Oprah. “Our child is such a 9/11 baby. I said to myself, “The world’s falling down, and what have I done with my life?” We’ve been married five years, but we’ve never planned anything—it has always been about today. After September 11, I said, “It’s time. Let’s have a baby.” He talks about being a family man most of the time. “In my normal life, I’m just with my kids most of the time,” he told People in December 2013. “I’m a writer at heart. Writing is a nerd job. There’s nothing cool about writing. Hemingway, I don’t care who it is.”

Chris filed for divorce in 2014. “After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways. Being fortunate enough to lead a life of service by working with those most vulnerable makes me well aware of life’s blessings, even when faced with difficulties,” Malaak said in a statement at the time. “While recognizing that this is a significant change, my children remain at the center of my life and their well-being is my top priority. It is in this spirit that I sincerely ask that their privacy and the privacy of our family be respected during this transition in our lives.”

Divorce papers obtained by Page Six say the parents agreed to 50-50 child custody. The court filings say Compton-Rock deserves a payout “commensurate with the marital standard of living” because of all her child-rearing and charitable endeavors.

Lola Simone Rock

Birthday: June 28, 2002

Lola Simone Rock is Chris Rock’s first daughter. She was born on June 28, 2002, and is studying documentary filmmaking in college and according to Chris, it “means I’m going to be lending her lots of money.”

She graduated from Bergen Passiac chapter of Jack & Jill of America, according to her mom’s Instagram, “My oldest daughter Lola Simone graduated from the Bergen Passaic chapter of Jack & Jill of America this past weekend!” Malaak wrote on June 3, 2020. “Jack and Jill has a mission to nurture future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty. … The senior teen advisors outdid themselves with a wonderful surprise drive-by celebration and a moving and enriching Zoom graduation ceremony. Fantastic surprises included a memorable, wisdom-filled speech by MC Lyte and a surprise visit from Will Smith!” The event which of course was two years before the Oscars Slap.

Lola was a large subject in Chris’ comedy special Selective Outrage. He recounted “My kids ski, they ride horses…they fence, I got fencing little Black girls” When she was on a school trip in Portugal during her senior year, “Lola and four of her little white girlfriends decided they were bored.” The girls, he said, ended up sneaking out to go drinking and got caught. “Of course, they got busted. Rich white schools, they don’t play that shit.”