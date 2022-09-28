Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife Is Dating His ‘SNL’ Co-Star 3 Months After He Filed For Divorce

Moving on. Chris Redd is reportedly dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife. Sources close to the Saturday Night Live co-stars revealed that Kenan’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline is in a relationship with Chris.

Sources told TMZ that the new couple became official in the last year. The insiders also confirmed that there was no overlap or cheating when the relationship started. The outlet reported that Kenan was “aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings—he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people.” TMZ also added that the couple has known each other for a while, and are on good terms since Chris co-starred in Kenan’s self-titled NBC sitcom, “Christina have known each other for the past 6 years, with things staying very respectful between them.”

Kenan and Christina were together for 15 years and married in 2011. The Kenan & Kel alum filed for divorce earlier this year in April. The ex-couple have two kids together: Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3. TMZ revealed that they had reportedly been separated for a year after “simply growing apart.” Kenan is currently the longest-tenured cast member on Saturday Night Live. He will embark on his 21st season on the show on the premiere of the 47th season on October 1, 2022.

Chris became a part of the SNL cast in 2017 during season 43 as a featured player. On September 19, 2022, he announced that he would not return to the famous sketch comedy show after being on for 4 seasons. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Chris said in a statement. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.” He currently has an HBO Max comedy special in the works ”Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?” which will premiere later this year. He also co-created and is set to voice a lead role in a yet-to-be-titled project from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Audible.

