Chris Pratt’s Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is ‘The Woman Of His Dreams’

He’s considered one of the hottest stars in Hollywood and stars in some of the world’s biggest blockbusters, so it’s natural to wonder who Chris Pratt’s wife is and what his previous relationships look like.

Fans were first introduced to Pratt as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, a role for which he revealed to Men’s Health in 2014 that he purposefully gained weight. “I’m not saying that fat is funny, but misplaced confidence is funny, and Andy is someone who is not fit but walks around like he is,” he said. “So I went back the next day, and I told [showrunner] Mike Schur I wanted to gain 20 to 30 pounds. He said great.”

It wasn’t until he scored the role of Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy that he became a bona fide movie star and with that, he quickly earned Hollywood heartthrob status. So take a dip or sip a cocktail by the pool while indulging in a bit of Pratt’s marriage history; here’s what we know about Chris Pratt’s wife and their relationship.

Who is Chris Pratt’s wife?

Read below for everything we know about Chris Pratt’s current and past relationships.

Katherine Schwarzenegger: 2019 – present

Katherine Schwarzenegger is Chris Pratt’s current wife. They met in 2018 at church when Schwarzenegger caught Pratt’s eye as he sat in the front row. “You kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Whoa, who is that?’ at church, you know what I mean,” he said on the Drew Barrymore show in April 2023. “But I was kind of sneaking some glances and I was like, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I’m broken, help me.'” But they didn’t start dating immediately. “God has a fast-forward button,” he said. “When it’s right, boom. You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family.”

The couple got married in 2019. Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed daughters Eloise Christina on May 21, 2022, and Lyla Maria on Aug. 6, 2020. He continued to Drew Barrymore: “My own journey, finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, ‘please save me,’ and then feeling saved. And then shortly later finding the woman of my dreams,” he said, adding that you just need “faith.”

Anna Faris: 2009 – 2018

Pratt met Scary Movie actress Anna Faris on the set of Take Me Home Tonight while Faris was still married to her first husband Ben Indra. Faris and Pratt got married in 2009 and welcomed their son Jack on August 17, 2012.

He arrived seven weeks prematurely and while the next several years were “filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries [and] physical therapy,” they were also filled with “a lot of laughter — because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined,” Faris said during a May 2021 virtual event for nonprofit GAPPS (the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth), for which she serves as a board member. “Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, happy, funny, and vocal boy,” Pratt observed during a December 2014 speech at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies Hollywood Luncheon.

In 2009, Faris said about Pratt: “He’s great at doing laundry … He’s a keeper … He’s a great, great guy.” According to People, Pratt and Faris are great at co-parenting their son Jack. Faris stated her relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and his wife is better than ever. “We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” and “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

But the happiness wouldn’t last, with Faris and Pratt announcing their divorce in a joint Facebook statement published in 2018. Pratt shared: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” and “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

A source on why they divorced claims Pratt was often filming, and Faris found the separation difficult. Pratt told People that “we still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Speaking to guest Rachel Bilson on the May 3, 2021, episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Faris said she felt her “hand was forced”. She explained: “For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” Faris said. “In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision,” Faris said.

