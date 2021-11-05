Chris Pratt Is Facing Backlash After Thanking His Wife For Their ‘Healthy’ Daughter Amid His Son’s Health Issues

Who’s the best Chris? Well, according to the internet today, it’s not this guy. Social media users are upset after Chris Pratt‘s son Jack—whom the actor shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris—was seemingly left out of one of the actor’s recent posts on Instagram.

In the post, Pratt wrote a lengthy caption in praise of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Guardians of the Galaxy star—who started dating Schwarzenegger just three months after his split from Faris in 2017—gushed about their marriage at length, writing, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!!” The 42-year-old actor went on to write how “she helps me with everything,” and that “her heart is pure and it belongs to me,” noting that her birthday is “in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post.” It didn’t take social media users very long after Pratt’s post about his wife to debate whether his commentary was either very sweet or very weird—but others were irked by another part of his post entirely.

At one point in his caption, Pratt made a brief mention of his daughter with Schwarzenegger, noting that his wife has “given me an amazing life” and “a gorgeous healthy daughter.” The particular mention of his “healthy” daughter, stood out to some social media users, given that Pratt’s son with his ex-wife was born premature and experienced some health issues following his birth. As a result, many interpreted Pratt’s comment as an unintentional slight against his firstborn. “this whole post is yikes, but the “healthy daughter” part hits really hard when you realize chris pratt and anna faris have a son with health issues since birth,” wrote one Twitter user. Another observed, “I love Chris Pratt. but the “healthy daughter” part is made me wince. Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it sort of came off that way. Imagine how that will make his son feel, if he ever reads it?”

Pratt and Faris have been vocal about their son’s health issues in the past. The pair, who married in 2009, welcomed their son Jack in 2012. Jack was born nine weeks early, causing him to spend a month in the NICU. “The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” Faris wrote in her 2017 memoir, Unqualified, according to People. “I was in complete shock… So Chris and I did what we could, which was hold hands and hope and face it together.”

Although Pratt and Faris ultimately separated, the actress wrote that their experience with their son brought them even closer together. “These moments can be hard on couples, but for us it really brought us together,” she added. “It felt like it was us against the world.” These days, Pratt’s son Jack is a happy and healthy 9-year-old, though he experiences some slight vision and muscular issues.

As for what caused Jack’s parents to divorce, the couple announced their decision to split in August 2017 after Pratt was the subject of cheating rumors. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the pair wrote in a statement on social media at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”