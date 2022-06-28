Chris Pratt Was ‘Really F—king Bothered’ by Claims He Doesn’t Love His Son After Praising His ‘Healthy’ Daughter

Clearing things up. Chris Pratt’s son Jack has gone through enough ever since social media users claimed that the Jurassic World star didn’t care for his son when he posted an Instagram photo with his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his daughter in October 2021. Chris talked about the effect of the infamous post in a new interview with Men’s Health on June 27, 2022.

“[Ignoring Twitter comments is] a lesson I’ve learned. It’s not a lesson that my son has learned yet,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor confessed to the magazine. “I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some s–t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,’” he recalled. “And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’” He then revealed how he truly felt when it all went down: “That is f–ked up. My son’s gonna read that one day,” he explained. “He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f–king bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life [like my career] are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”

On November 2, 2021, Chris posted an Instagram photo gushing over his current wife Katherine. He captioned the post, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!” The internet lashed out at the actor after he didn’t mention his son with ex-wife Anna Faris. “this whole post is yikes, but the “healthy daughter” part hits really hard when you realize chris pratt and anna faris have a son with health issues since birth,” wrote one Twitter user.

Anna and Chris were married from 2009 to 2018. Anna gave birth to Jack in 2012, nine weeks before his expected due date. Anna noted her struggles with Jack and his health in her memoir Unqualified in 2017, writing, “The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled. I was in complete shock… So Chris and I did what we could, which was hold hands and hope and face it together.”

The couple announced their separation in a joint statement, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed, Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

After Chris and Anna split, Chris moved on with Katherine Schwarzenegger. They married in June 2019 after a year of dating. The two welcomed daughter Lyla in August after about a year of marriage. They welcomed a second daughter in May 2022.