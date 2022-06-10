Chris Pratt’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More From ‘Jurassic World’ or ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Scroll To See More Images

With multi-million-dollar franchises like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Chris Pratt’s net worth and whether he makes more as Star-Lord or Owen Grady.

Pratt—whose full name is Christopher Michael Pratt—was born on June 21, 1979, in Virginia, Minnesota. He graduated from high school in 1997 and went on to attend community college but dropped out in the first semester before moving to Maui, Hawaii, where he lived in a van and a tent on the beach. “It’s a pretty awesome place to be homeless. We just drank and smoked weed and worked minimal hours, just enough to cover gas, food, and fishing supplies,” he told the Independent in a past interview. While working as a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in Maui, Pratt was discovered by actress and director Rae Dawn Chong who cast him in her directorial debut, Cursed Part 3. The short film led to other acting jobs, such as the role as Harold Brighton “Bright” Abbott on the TV show Everwood and Winchester “Ché” Cook on The OC.

Pratt’s breakthrough role came in 2009 when he played Andy Dwyer in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Originally meant to be a guest star, the producers liked Pratt so much they promoted him to a series regular. His next big break came in 2014 when he was cast as Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The success of the series led Pratt to star as the lead of other action movies like the Jurassic World franchise and The Tomorrow War.

In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2016, Pratt opened up about what it was like to find success later in life. “[Fame] messes with you regardless probably. I feel bad for kids who get famous really young,” Pratt said at the time. “It’s important to make your mistakes in relative obscurity so you can say, ‘Wow shouldn’t have done that. I’m going to distance myself. Move on. Become a better person.’ You can really be defined by the mistakes you make.” Pratt, who was married to his ex-wife Anna Faris at the time, also told Colbert about what it was like to be married to someone who was much more famous than he was.

“We’ve been together about nine years, but no one really knew who I was and she was a big movie star and people knew her. It was nice for me to see how people treated her that were in her life,” he said. “That was a good lesson for me coming into this the last couple years of my life because you start to realize you that you can be surrounded by people that are going to be deferential and ‘yes men.’ It taught me some important lessons.”

So what is Chris Pratt’s net worth and how much does he make from the Jurassic World and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies? Read on for what we know about Chris Pratt’s net worth and whether he makes more as Owen Grady or Star-Lord.

How much does Chris Pratt make from the Jurassic World movies?

How much does Chris Pratt make from the Jurassic World movies? Pratt has starred as Owen Grady in three Jurassic World films: 2015’s Jurassic World, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion. Jurassic World grossed more than $642 million in the United States and Canada and $1.018 billion overseas for a worldwide total of $1.67 billion. The movie set a box office record its opening weekend, becoming the first movie to make more than $500 million in one weekend. The film also broke the record for the fastest movie to make $1 billion after crossing the milestone within 14 days of its release. As of June 2022, it holds the record for the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom grossed $417.7 million in the United States and Canada and $892.7 million overseas for a worldwide total of $1.31 billion. The movie is the 35th film of all time and the seventh Universal film to cross the $1 billion mark. The film holds the record for the third-highest-grossing film of 2018 and the 16th highest-grossing film of all time, as of June 2022.

So what does Chris Pratt make from the Jurassic World movies? While Pratt’s salaries for Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Dominion haven’t been confirmed, Celebrity Net Worth reports that he made $10 million from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which, according to the International Business Times, was $2 million more than his co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard.

How much does Chris Pratt make from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies?

How much does Chris Pratt make from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies? Pratt has starred as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in two Guardians of the Galaxy movies: 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He’s set to star in a third movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy grossed more than $333.7 million in the United States and Canada and $439.6 million overseas for a worldwide total of $77.3 million. At the time of its release, it was the third-highest-grossing movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind The Avengers and Iron Man 3. It holds the record for the third-highest-grossing movie in 2014 behind Transformers: Age of Extinction and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.The movie was also nominated for Oscars for Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 87th annual Academy Awards. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 grossed more than $389.8 million in the United States and Canada and more than $473.9 million across seas for a worldwide total of $863.8 million At the time, it was the fifth-highest-grossing movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like the first Guardians of the Galaxy, the sequel was nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

So…how much does Chris Pratt make from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies? While Pratt’s salary for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hasn’t been confirmed, Us Weekly reports that he made $1.5 million for the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie before receiving a massive raise for his next Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy salary is around the same as what other Marvel Cinematic Universe actors made for the first MCU movie. According to Business Insider, Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers / Captain America, made $1 million for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, while Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, made $150,000 for 2011’s Thor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark / Iron Man, made $500,000 for 2008’s Iron Man. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa / Black Panther, made $2 million for 2018’s Black Panther, while Brie Larson, who played Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, made $5 million for 2019’s Captain Marvel. According to The Daily Mail, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker / Spider-Man, made $500,000 for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

How much does Chris Pratt make from other Marvel movies?

How much does Chris Pratt make other Marvel movies? Aside from the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Pratt has starred as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in two Marvel movies: 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. He’s also set to star in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. So how much does Chris Pratt make from other Marvel movies? While Pratt’s salary for Avengers: Endgame hasn’t been confirmed, Us Weekly reports that he made $5 million for Avengers: Infinity War.

As for his co-stars, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor), Chris Evans (who plays Steve Rogers / Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson (who plays Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow) made $15 million each for Avengers: Infinity War and another $15 million for Avengers: Endgame. The other two original Avengers actors, Jeremy Renner (who plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (who plays Bruce Banner / Hulk), were likely also paid the same salary. The last original Avengers actor, Robert Downey Jr. (who plays Iron Man), was paid $50 million for each Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though some reports claim that he made $200 million for each movie, which would’ve paid him $400 million in total. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Holland (who played Peter Parker / Spider-Man) made $3 million for each for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which paid him $6 million in total for both movies.

What is Chris Pratt’s net worth?

What is Chris Pratt’s net worth? Chris Pratt’s net worth is $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what he makes from the Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel movies, Chris Pratt’s net worth also includes his pay for movies like Zero Dark Thirty, The Magnificent Seven, Passengers andThe Tomorrow War, as well as his role in Parks and Recreation. According to Forbes, Pratt made $12 million for 2016’s Passengers co-starring Jennifer Lawrence. Newsweek also reported that Pratt is set to be paid $1.5 million per episode for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video show, The Terminal List.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2014, Pratt revealed that he moved to Hawaii and lived in a van after he graduated from high school and quit community college. ”I had a friend who was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come out here,”’ Pratt said. ”We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream.” To make ends meet, Pratt found a job as a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. ”I don’t know if you’ve ever had a dining experience at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., but they love a gregarious waiter who will get in your face and sing you birthday songs and do trivia,” he said. While he was a waiter, he waited on actress actress Rae Dawn Chong, who suggested that he pursue acting. ”I was like, ‘You’re in the movies, right? I always wanted to be in the movies,”’ he recalled. ”She said, ‘You’re cute. Do you act?’ I was like, fuck it, ‘Goddamn right I act! Put me in a movie!”’

