A Complete Timeline of Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Relationship

Chris Pratt broke our hearts in August 2017 when he announced his divorce from his wife of seven years, Anna Faris. But that was then. More than a year later, most of us have moved on and gotten over the relationship. That includes Pratt, who started dating his new girlfriend—influencer and author Katherine Schwarzenegger—about a year after his breakup with Faris.

And though the relationship hasn’t even had its anniversary yet, fans are already predicting an engagement—and we can see why. In the short amount of time they’ve been together, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have reached a ton of relationship milestones, like meeting the parents and spending Thanksgiving with each other’s families. Could a ring be on the horizon? We’re not sure. What we do know is that Pratt and Schwarzenegger have gotten mighty close in the past year, and it doesn’t look like their relationship is slowing down anytime soon.

Confused of how their whirlwind romance happened? Don’t worry. We’re here to help. Ahead is a complete timeline of Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s relationship, from how they met (hint: It involved her equally famous parents) to Thanksgiving with the future in-laws to the couple’s Halloween with Pratt’s 6-year-old son, Jack.

How They Met: April 2018

Turns out, there was no meet-the-parents moment in Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s relationship. The Jurassic World actor already knew Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, who reportedly played matchmaker and introduced them because she thought they would make a cute couple. “Maria helped set them up,” a source told People.

Though the couple went public in June 2018, that wasn’t their first date. A source told E! News that Pratt and Schwarzenegger had been talking for “two months or so” before their June date, placing the beginning of their relationship around April 2018. “[Chris] was taking things slow with Katherine at first, but overall, he is not seeing anybody else and considers what he has with Katherine as exclusive,” the source said. “He’s not afraid to show his affection for her in public. Chris is doing things differently by not putting too much pressure on anything, but they are very happy so far.”

Going Public: June 2018

Fans first found out of Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s relationship in June 2018 when they were seen spending Father’s Day together on a picnic date in Santa Barbara, California. The date involved shared sandwiches, potato chips and apples, which the couple ate on a park bench while laughing and talking. Pratt’s son, Jack, was missing from the Father’s Day event. The 6-year-old was on vacation in Italy with his mom, Faris, and her new boyfriend, Michael Barrett.

Ice Cream with Jack: July 2018

Though it’s unknown when Schwarzenegger met Pratt’s son, Jack, the first time the couple was seen with the 6-year-old was in July when they went out for ice cream in Los Angeles. The ice-cream outing followed a church service that morning, which the whole gang attended. (Pratt is a devout Christian, and Schwarzenegger was raised Catholic.) The couple has been seen attending church several times since they started dating.

“They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times,” a source told People at the time. “They seem to be getting more serious.”

Meeting Her Family: August 2018

Though Pratt already knew Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, he had yet to meet the rest of her family, including her three siblings. The first meeting happened in August when Pratt had dinner at Shriver’s house, with his girlfriend’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger. The dinner was seen on Patrick’s Instagram story, which showed a video of the food, as well as Pratt and Schwarzenegger sitting next to each other at the end of the table.

“Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch,” a source told E! News at the time. “They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values. They have gotten serious quickly.”

Meeting His Family: September 2018

It was time for Schwarzenegger to meet more of Pratt’s Family in September 2018 when the the author visited Round Pond Estate winery in Napa, California, with Pratt’s brother, Cully, and some of his friends. The wine tasting was followed by a gala attendance benefiting the Christian children’s charity the Leaven.

Halloween with His Son and Ex-Wife: October 2018

Schwarzenegger spent her Halloween trick-or-treating with Pratt, his son, Jack, his ex-wife, Faris, and her new boyfriend, Barrett, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Pictures of the double date include Pratt and Schwarzenegger dressed as vikings (they even sneaked in a kiss during the trick-or-treat session) and Faris and Barrett dressed as Snow White and Game of Thrones‘s Daenerys, respectively. Jack dressed as a Ninja.

Thanksgiving with the Schwarzeneggers: November 2018

For their first Thanksgiving, Pratt spent the holiday at the Schwarzenegger house. According to People, Pratt and Schwarzenegger celebrated Thanksgiving at Shriver’s house, with two of Schwarzenegger’s brothers, Patrick and Chris. “Katherine’s brothers played a football game so she and Chris watched from the sideline,” a source told People.

“Even in front of Maria, Chris and Katherine were very affectionate. They held hands, kissed and enjoyed their morning,” the source continued. “They later had Thanksgiving dinner together that Maria had organized.” Before Thanksgiving, however, the couple spent some time with Schwarzenegger’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, at a restaurant in Santa Monica.

Engagement Rumors: November 2018

Engagement rumors have been flying even before Pratt’s divorce with Faris was finalized in November 2018. Since then sources have told People and Us Weekly that it wouldn’t be surprising if the two got engaged soon. “They’re such a great fit together,” a source told People. “It’s only been a few months, but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later.”

A second source told Us Weekly, “They’ll be engaged soon,” adding that Pratt has taken a break from his acting career to spend more time with his new love. Will an engagement actually happen? Only time will tell.