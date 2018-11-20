Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Reportedly ‘Get Engaged Soon’

It’s been two years since Chris Pratt announced his divorce from Anna Faris. But could he be ready to walk down the aisle again? Apparently so, according to a source for Us Weekly, who claims that the 39-year-old is planning on proposing to his year-long girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, very, very soon.

“They’ll be engaged soon,” the source said, claiming that the Jurassic World star has been turning down work just “so he can spend time” with his 28-year-old girlfriend.

As fans know, Pratt and Schwarzenegger, an author, daughter of Maria Shriver grandniece of John F. Kennedy, reportedly began dating in July 2017—a year after the Guards of the Galaxy‘s star’s split from Faris. “Her mom set her up,” a source said told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re both active in the church.”

Though Pratt and Faris announced their separation in August 2016, they didn’t finalize their divorce until October 2018. What does this mean for Pratt? Well, now that he’s officially divorced, he’s free to get married again—maybe to Schwarzenegger.

However, it’s important to note that until we see a ring on Schwarzenegger’s hand and Pratt on one knee with our own two eyes, everything is essentially a rumor. We won’t have confirmation of their engagement until the couple confirms it themselves, but it is convenient timing that this report came out a month after Pratt’s official divorce from Faris.

With the nuptials of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and more in the pipeline, will we have another celebrity wedding to look forward to? Only time will tell.