Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Baby Is Due ‘Soon’ After Their 1st Anniversary

Baby Pratt-Schwarzenegger is almost here. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s due date is “soon” after their first wedding anniversary, and we can’t wait to meet their little one. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 8, that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and the author are expecting their first child very, very soon after they celebrate their first anniversary as a married couple on June 8.

“Chris and Katherine have had an incredible first year of marriage. The couple plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today with something small as their baby is set to arrive soon,” the source said.

The insider went on to add that Chris and Katherine’s recent alone time together has strengthened their relationship and prepared them to be parents together. “Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare,” the insider said. “They know their baby is coming soon and can’t wait to welcome their new addition.”

Chris and Katherine married in Montecito, California, on June 8, 2019. News broke that the couple was expecting their first child together in April. While the baby will be the first for Katherine, Chris shares 7-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris. “The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in April.

For StyleCaster’s “Snapshots From Quarantine” in May, Katherine opened up about how quarantine has been for her. “This time spent at home and in quarantine has reminded me how grateful I am every day for my health, family (pups included) and close friends. It has been an opportunity to pivot in a book tour and get creative about connecting with people online about their forgiveness journey,” she wrote.

She continued, “I am so beyond grateful for everyone in the medical field and first responders for going to work every day and risking their safety and wellbeing to keep us all safe. I know this has been an incredibly challenging and unpredictable time for so many, and I hope we can continue to support one another as we navigate this new world together. I can’t wait for this to be over, to continue to applaud all those who have taken charge and guided us through this unrealistic time, and to hug loved ones again.”