Chris Pratt Just Posted His 1st Photo of His Baby With Katherine Schwarzenegger

2020 may have been a dumpster fire but Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s first baby photo reminds us that there was still some joy this year. Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyla, in August.

Aside from a photo of baby Lyla squeezing her parents’ hands, Pratt and Schwarzenegger haven’t posted any pictures of their newborn…until Sunday, December 13, when the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram to celebrate his wife’s 31st birthday—and give a peek of what their daughter looks like.

In an Instagram post, Pratt wished Schwarzenegger a happy birthday and posted a collage of photos of them. The collage included a picture of Schwarzenegger pregnant, as well as a shot of her holding Lyla. Unfortunately, Pratt covered Lyla’s face with a Santa head. Still, we can see her teen-tiny arm as Schwarzenegger beams with a smile.

“Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a year of dating. The two welcomed Lyla in August after about a year of marriage. Pratt also shares 8-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, whom he divorced in October 2018 after nine years of marriage.

In an Instagram post in August, Pratt announced the birth of Lyla. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris,” he wrote.

The Marvel star went on to share a bible verse with his followers. “Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate,” he continued in his caption.