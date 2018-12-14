Chris Pratt Made His Relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram Official—Finally

It’s time: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are Instagram official. After eight months of dating, the 39-year-old actor confirmed his relationship with Schwarzenegger on Instagram with a sweet tribute for her 29th birthday.

The Instagram included six photos of the couple. Each picture captured a different moment in their relationship, including the time Schwarzenegger gave Pratt a pedicure, the time they both did animal sheet masks together and the time Pratt gave his girlfriend of eight months a sweet kiss on the cheek. In the Instagram caption, Pratt wished Schwarzenegger a happy birthday and thanked her for the “kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.” “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.♥️🍾🎉🎂,” Pratt wrote.

Up until now, the couple’s relationship has been unconfirmed. Though reports of them dating started in June, the only pictures fans have seen of the couple were from paparazzi shots, and the only information they’ve received were from anonymous sources in celebrity magazines. Now that they’re Instagram official, we’re holding out hope for more cute pictures (and pedicures) of the duo.

Along with more Instagrams, could we also be expecting an engagement soon? In November, after the two spent Thanksgiving together at Schwarzenegger’s mom’s house, Maria Shriver, a source told Us Weekly that Jurassic World star is eyeing a proposal. “They’ll be engaged soon,” the source said, adding that Pratt has been turning down work “so he can spend time” with his girlfriend and build their relationship.

Will we see an Instagram-official ring in the future? We’ll keep an eye out.