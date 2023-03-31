Chris Pine’s Dating History Include Women Of ‘Intelligence & Humor’—See His Past Relationships

Scroll To See More Images

Our collective boyfriend. From the moment we stared into his hunky and dreamy eyes, we’ve always been wondering who Chris Pine is dating right now.

He might have captured our young hearts in his role as the arrogant (but FINE) Nicholas Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2 or the smart Captain Kirk in the Star Trek reboot series, but is he on the market? The actor opened up about his type on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. “Intelligence, beauty, and a sense of humor,” he said of qualities he wants in a girlfriend. “Well, I think you have to be able to carry on a conversation, after the initial attraction, after the lust dies down; there has to be the thing that engages you. And that is intelligence and humor.”

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star keeps his dating life super private. He refused to talk about his dating life with The Hollywood Reporter, “That’s something I don’t really want to talk about.” His experience with the paparazzi definitely helped him stay quiet about his love life. “They f—ing suck,” he told the entertainment publication. “The light of my flame was really bright after Star Trek [in 2009], and I had that bizarre convergence of everything’s so intense for about a month, and then it died down. During that time, they’re f—ing chasing you, and you’re driving at speeds you shouldn’t be driving at. Thankfully, I don’t really have much of that anymore.”

So who is Chris Pine dating right now? Read more below to find out.

Who is Chris Pine dating?

Well lucky for us, as of writing this article in March 2023, Chris Pine is single. Here’s a list of his dating history.

Annabelle Wallis (2018 – 2022)

Chris Pine dated from 2018 to 2022. Chris was enamored by the Peaky Blinders actress at first sight. “Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy,” said an insider to Us Weekly, and “She was seeing someone else when they met.”

“Annabelle is totally Chris’ type,” a friend of Chris Pine said to the outlet. The source also revealed that the new couple has already vacationed together in Hawaii. The couple was spotted on dates and a source said that they “couldn’t take their eyes off each other” at a Malibu event. “They looked very cozy and were adorable,” a witness revealed at the time. “They talked for a long time, she kissed him on the cheek and later when he was talking to others, she kept checking on him, looking over at him the whole night — it was sweet.”

Chris Pine rarely speaks of his relationships, but opened up about their cohabitation during the COVID-19 lockdowns. “The first time in 40 years I haven’t been with my family, but I will be with my girlfriend and her family out here,” Chris told Extra. “Taking this year as it is, what it is… I’m going to open myself up to new rituals… Everyone is happy and healthy, whether they are in my family, my circle of friends, that’s all I can ask for.”

The couple ended their relationship in early 2022. “Chris and Annabelle have broken up,” the insider told Us on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 adding that the actors “haven’t been together for a few months now.”

Sofia Boutella (2016)

Chris Pine might have dated Star Trek Beyond co-star Sofia Boutella in 2016. The actress praised the star of the franchise in an Instagram post. “With this special human dear to me at Hell Or High Water London premiere,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of them. “So proud of him!”

A source told People that the costars were “friends but not dating” at the time as they attended Coachella for the first time, but the relationship was never confirmed.

Vail Bloom (2015)

Chris Pine was spotted with Vail Bloom on a casual date. The pair was spotted by People shopping and kissing. Though the relationship was never confirmed.

Iris Björk Jéhannesdéttir (2013 – 2015)

Chris Pine dated Icelandic beauty queen and former Miss Reykjavik Iris Björk Jéhannesdéttir from 2013 to 2015. The pair was out kissing each other in Paris in 2013 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Dominique Piek (2011 – 2013)

Chris Pine dated Dominique Piek from 2011 to 2013. Not much is known about their relationship but he opened up about why he split with the model with OUT in 2013. “It’s really hard in our business to maintain something,” the Into the Woods actor admitted. “For me, right now, it’d be really hard.”

Olivia Munn (2009 – 2010)

Chris Pine dated Olivia Munn for five months from 2009 to 2010. An onlooker told People about their dates in Los Angeles in 2010. “They looked like they were having a lot of fun,” said the eyewitness. “They were really playful, and it seemed like they couldn’t stop touching each other.” The couple shortly broke up after though we aren’t sure of the reason.

Audrina Partridge (2009)

Audrina Partridge opened up about dating Chris Pine in 2009 when he was fresh off of Star Trek. “[Chris] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number… And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know who that is?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘That’s Chris Pine.’ I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot.’”

“He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it, she told People in 2021. That was my life, was going out and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on The Hills, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming. He was more a real actor, theater actor and loved to read books and jazz music and didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that.”

“I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips. When he licked them, he’s like, ‘You’re so beautiful. Can I kiss you?’ And I was like, ‘Okay,'” she continued. “So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever, I didn’t care.”