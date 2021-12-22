Chris Noth’s Marriage Is ‘Hanging by a Thread’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims—His Wife Is ‘Very Upset’

After multiple women accused her husband of sexual assault, Chris Noth’s wife isn’t taking the news well—and it appears she is already distancing herself from the Sex and the City star.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on December 20, 2021, Noth’s wife, Tara Wilson, was spotted without her wedding band and diamond engagement ring. Just two weeks prior, Wilson was seen proudly wearing the rings while attending the premiere of HBO Mac’s Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, alongside her husband. But now, a source tells Page Six that the pair’s marriage is “hanging by a thread” after Noth was accused of sexual assault and harassment by three women.

Noth and Wilson met in 2001 while she was working as a bartender at The Cutting Room, a club owned by the SATC alum in New York City. The couple, who married in 2012, share two children: Orion, 13, and 18-month-old Keats. According to Page Six’s source, Wilson’s focus is on her kids amid the shocking allegations against her husband. “Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread,” the source told the site on December 21, 2021. “She just wants to protect the kids. That is her number one priority.”

Wilson’s reaction comes just days after The Hollywood Reporter published a story in which two women accused Noth of sexual assault. One woman claimed that the HBO star told her that he didn’t believe in monogamy before allegedly assaulting her in 2015, at which point Noth had already been married to Wilson for three years. “He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” the woman claimed. The next thing she knew, “He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.” Noth’s accuser recalled “feeling awful” and “violated” after the alleged incident. “All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone,” she told the publication.

According to a separate source who spoke to The Sun on December 18, 2021, Wilson wasn’t aware of Noth’s alleged infidelity. “He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn’t know. If anything, he is guilty of that,” the insider claimed. “She is in LA and is very upset… she’s not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown.”

Noth, for his part, denied the accusations in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” he said. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”