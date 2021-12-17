Chris Noth’s Former Co-Star Just Called Him a ‘Sexual Predator’ & Accused Him of ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior

Actress and director Zoe-Lister Jones shared new Chris Noth sexual harassment claims on social media, just hours after two other women accused the Sex and the City actor of sexual assault.

Noth—who recently reprised his role as Mr. Big in HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That—first made headlines on December 16, 2021, following the allegations outlined in a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Following the news, Lister-Jones took to her Instagram account with a lengthy statement about her own experiences with the “sexually inappropriate” star. “Last week, my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That, and I said, honestly I felt relieved,” the New Girl alum began. “He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I.”

While Lister-Jones “hadn’t thought of this man for so many years,” she confessed that her choice of words “came from somewhere deep and buried.” The How It Ends writer went on to recount a time in her 20s when she worked at a New York City nightclub that was owned by Noth. According to Page Six, the Sex and the City alum currently co-owns The Cutting Room in Manhattan and was an investor in The Plumm, which closed in 2009.

“On the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter,” Lister-Jones claimed. “That same year I was a guest star on Law and Order and it was his first episode returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set,” the Brooklyn native alleged. According to Lister-Jones, Noth would drink from “a 22 oz. [bottle] of beer under the table” between takes of the 2005 episode, titled “Diamond Dogs.”

“In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do,” Lister-Jones noted.

The Life in Pieces alum’s claims echo the allegations made against Noth in The Hollywood Reporter. The women—each triggered to share their stories after witnessing promotional materials of HBO Max’s And Just Like That—both allege that Noth sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2015, respectively, after luring them to private rooms. One woman, who went by the name Zoe in the report, alleged that the actor “rape[d] her from behind” without a condom on despite her asking him to use one. “It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” she told THR. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.” Lily, the second woman, claimed Noth left her feeling “totally violated” after an encounter in New York City.

“My experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have been so bravely shared today,” Lister-Jones said of the accusers’ claims. “But navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear. And for the most part there is no accountability, and no consequence.”

The Band-Aid director went on to write that Noth “capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented.” She continued, “Perhaps Big’s death is the communal grief we must all face in mourning that fantasy, in releasing that male archetype we as women have been fed through popular culture, and confronting its dark and pervasive underbelly,” adding, “F**k Mr. Big.”

On December 16, Noth responded to the allegations against him, telling The Hollywood Reporter the following: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”