Chris Martin Suing Over Rumored Affair with Kate Bosworth

Looks like the “rumored” affair between Chris Martin and Kate Bosworth got a little out of hand…Martin is suing and we think it’s a legit idea.

Give the guy a break; he has two kids with one of Hollywood’s most sought-after beauties, Gwyneth Paltrow. What more could a guy want? Lucky for Martin, as far as we know, his reputation in the cheating department is immaculate, unlike Jude Law, who definitely would be in the running for the all-time celebrity womanizer award (if it existed). Hopefully rumors will be straightened out soon.