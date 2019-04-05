Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson ‘Could Definitely’ Be Engaged Soon

Fans are wondering if this rare sighting means Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are engaged. People and E! News have both received unicorn nuggets of information about the pair who have remained hush hush since the beginning of their relationship. A source told E! News that “an engagement could definitely be in the cards.” Ooo what will Johnson wear? 50 shades of… white, perhaps? “They are very much in love and happy,” the source continued. Apparently both of their families have met the other family, the source explained. Which definitely makes it seem like things are serious. Johnson has even spent a lot of quality time with Martin’s kids who he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Their families hang out often and they are all very comfortable with each other. Dakota has a great relationship with his kids and with Gwyneth. Chris loves her parents [Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson] and has them over for beach time and parties. Everyone gets along very well.”

Does this mean Martin has plans to put a ring on it sometime soon? Very possible. Johnson still owns her own home, but the source at E! News added that Johnson, “spends a lot of time at Chris’.” The two have a quiet life in Malibu and are able to live freely without the pressure of Hollywood peering in. The source added that the the couple enjoys a “lowkey life” in Malibu where nobody bothers them and they can be free and at ease. “She’s been filming recently and flies back almost every weekend to see Chris,” the source said.

“Dakota has been filming out of state, but most weekends she comes back to Malibu to spend time with Chris,” People’s source added. “They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out.”

Well, it seems the Twitter-verse is on-board for the possible engagement. We’ll see what happens from here!