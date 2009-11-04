Chris Martin: 2009 Affair with Kate Bosworth Denied

Chris Martin, the British rocker who calls Gwyneth Paltrow his wife, did not make out with actress Kate Bosworth, according to his publicist.

The lead singer of Coldplay was recently accused of having an affair with Bosworth, and tabloids and blogs quickly spread the rumor. We’re guessing that the singer and Blue Crush star were in the same room, possibly exchanged quick glances, which then obviously got construed as “making out.” I mean, it’s the 21st Century people–shouldn’t we be able to kiss through air by now?!?

Martin and Paltrow have been married for six years and have two children, Apple and Moses, so we’re happy to hear that Martin isn’t exchanging one blonde for another just yet.

[upi.com]