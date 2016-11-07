Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Says Miley Cyrus Isn’t ‘Marriage Material’ for Liam

This may be a serious case of he said, she said—or, in this particular instance, source said, source said—but if you believe NW magazine, Chris Hemsworth doesn’t think Miley Cyrus is a good fit for his brother, Liam Hemsworth. Apparently, Chris has been skeptical that the match was made in heaven. “She’s dropping all these hints that she’s not marriage material but he’s not catching on at all,” the source told NW, via the Daily Mail. “While Miley may love him, if they don’t get on the same page soon, it’ll only end in heartbreak for him.”

Perhaps. But lately, Cyrus and Liam have been popping up at art openings, taking selfies together, and even confirming their engagement. Yes, that confirmation came by way of Cyrus telling Ellen DeGeneres that she’s not that into the “aesthetic” of her fancy engagement ring, but—Liam and Miley have never been terribly conventional. “This is really weird,” Cyrus said of her ring, “because this is, like, real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy … they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up.” She has a solution, though: “Sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Liam’s] kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ I am like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.’”

Much has been reported on the ongoing saga that is Cyrus and Liam’s engagement. They were thinking of throwing their wedding in Australia. They considered Bora Bora as a honeymoon destination, but then called it off. And then there was that time Cyrus got a Vegemite tattoo and the internet went wild. In the end, it seems as though the pair like to keep us guessing, and it looks like there’s no end in sight on that front. As to Chris Hemsworth—even if he doesn’t like Miley for his brother, it’s doubtful that his opinion will have much bearing on the outcome. Looking forward to those wedding photos on Byron Bay.