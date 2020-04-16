Chris Hemsworth Just Shaded Miley Cyrus After Her Breakup With Liam

Liam Hemsworth’ older brother is not a fan of his ex-wife. Chris Hemsworth shaded Miley Cyrus after her breakup with Liam, and don’t expect a Cyrus-Hemsworth family reunion any time soon. The shade came when Chris was interviewed by News.com.au. The Thor star was first asked about who’s the fittest between the three Hemsworth brothers, which also includes Westworld star Luke Hemsworth. Chris gave that title to Liam.

“I think he’s done it,” Chris told News.com.au. “Did you see the Men’s Health cover? I thought, ‘Not bad kid. Not bad.'”

The Avengers star then went on to explain how Liam became so fit, which started with his move from Malibu to Australia. As fans know, Liam and Miley lived in Malibu for several years before their breakup in August 2019. Miley even dedicate a love song, titled “Malibu,” to her ex-husband, who she met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks romance movie, The Last Song, in 2010. He’s out there training and staying fit and back in Australia doing his thing,” Chris said. “It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!”

Was the Malibu reference shade? Some fans seem to think so. Miley and Liam announced their breakup in August 2019 after 10 months of marriage. (The couple dated on and for almost a decade before they tied the knot in December 2018.) The two finalized their divorce in January. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a rep for the former Disney Channel star said in a statement in August 2019. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since then, both Miley and Liam have moved on with different people. For the past several months, Miley has been in a relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson, while Liam has sparked up a romance with Australian model Gabriella Brooks. Looks like both parties are happy with their new loves. Chris’ shade is harmless.