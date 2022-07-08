Chris Hemsworth’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes as Thor vs. Other Marvel Actors

Scroll To See More Images

As an original Avenger, it’s understandable why fans want to what Chris Hemsworth’s net worth is and how much he makes from the Thor movies and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Hemsworth—whose full name is Christopher Hemsworth—was born on August 11, 1983, in Melbourne, Australia. His older brother, Luke Hemsworth (who plays an actor playing Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder), and younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, are also actors. He started acting professionally in 2002 after starring in two episodes of Guinevere Jones, in which he played King Arthur. He went on to star in Australian TV shows like Neighbours, Marshall Law and The Saddle Club before auditioning for the role of Robbie Hunter in the Australian soap opera Home and Away. Though he didn’t receive the part, he was asked to audition for a different character, Kim Hyde, which he booked.Hemsworth went on to star in Home and Away for 189 episodes from 2004 to 2007.

Hemsworth‘s big break came in 2011 when he starred as Thor Odinson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor. The character, who made his debut in the Marvel Comics issue “Journey into Mystery #83” in 1962, is based on the God of the Thunder of the same name from Norse mythology. He’s also an Avenger and the former king of Asgard. Hemsworth went on to reprise his role as Thor in eight more Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: 2012’s The Avengers, 2013’s Thor Dark World, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Doctor Strange, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2022, Hemsworth opened up about how his career mirrored Thor’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I just love playing the character. I love the journey I have been on with him. Not only as Thor, but just my life. The two have been side by side for 10, 11 years now and have both crossed over into each other’s world from time to time,” he said.

Despite his positive experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth also told the magazine that he was “disappointed” in his performance in the second Thor movie, Thor: Dark World. “I wasn’t stoked with what I’d done in Thor 2,” he said. “I was a little disappointed in what I’d done. I didn’t think I grew the character in any way and I didn’t think I showed the audience something unexpected and different.” He also revealed to Vanity Fair that he was “bored” of the character before he had a conversation with Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi, about how to tell a story Thor hasn’t told before. “I think the conversation we had was, ‘I’m really bored of Thor,’ and ‘I’m really bored of Thor too!’ Then we decided not to be bored and anytime that feeling came into play we’d go into a different direction,” he said.

So how much does Hemsworth make from playing Thor? Read on ahead for what we know about Chris Hemsworth’s net worth and what he makes from the Thor movies and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

How much does Chris Hemsworth make for the Thor movies?

How much does Chris Hemsworth make for the Thor movies? Hemsworth has starred as Thor Odinson—also known as just Thor—in four Thor movies: 2011’s Thor, 2013’s Thor: Dark World, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The character, who is an Avenger and the former king of Asgard, is based on the God of Thunder of the same name from Norse mythology. He made his debut in the Marvel Comics in the issue, “Journey into Mystery #83,” in 1962.

So…what does Chris Hemsworth make for the Thor movies? Business Insider reported that Hemsworth made $150,000 for the first Thor movie in 2011. While his salary for Thor: Dark World isn’t known, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Hemsworth made $58 million in 2013 thanks to movies like Rush and Thor: Dark World.” The site also reports that Hemsworth made $30 million in 2017, the same year Thor: Ragnarok premiered, though his exact pay hasn’t been confirmed. Hemsworth’s $150,000 salary for the first Thor movie isn’t uncommon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Business Insider, Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers / Captain America, made $1 million for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark / Iron Man, made $500,000 for 2008’s Iron Man. According to the magazine, Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa / Black Panther, made $2 million for 2018’s Black Panther, while Brie Larson, who played Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, made $5 million for 2019’s Captain Marvel. According to The Daily Mail, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker / Spider-Man, made $500,000 for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, while Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quinn / Star-Lord, made a “low seven figures” for 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, according to Forbes.

The first Thor movie grossed $181 million in the United States and Canada and $268.3 million overseas for a worldwide total of $449.3 million, making it the 15th highest-grossing film of 2011. Thor: Dark World, on the other hand, grossed $206.4 million in the United States and Canada and $438.4 million overseas for a worldwide total of $664.8 million, surpassing the gross of the first Thor movie after just 19 days of it release. Thor: Ragnarok, for its part, grossed $315.1 million in the United States and Canada and $538.9 million overseas for a worldwide total of $854 million, surpassing the total grosses of both the first Thor movie and Thor: Dark World by its third weekend. It holds the record for the ninth-highest-grossing movie of 2017.

How much does Chris Hemsworth make for other Marvel movies?

How much does Chris Hemsworth make for the other Marvel movies? Along with Thor, Thor: Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth has starred in five other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies:2012’s The Avengers, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Doctor Strange, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Hemsworth Chris Evans (who plays Steve Rogers / Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson (who plays Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow) made between $15 million to $20 million each for Avengers: Infinity War and another $15 million to $20 million for Avengers: Endgame. The other two original Avengers actors, Jeremy Renner (who plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (who plays Bruce Banner / Hulk), were likely also paid the same salary. The last original Avengers actor, Robert Downey Jr. (who plays Iron Man), was paid $50 million for each Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though some reports claim that he made $200 million for each movie, which would’ve paid him $400 million in total. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hemsworth earned $75 million in 2018 and 2019, the years Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were released, ranking him 24th on Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities for 2019.

In an interview with Wired in June 2022, Hemsworth hinted that Thor: Love and Thunder may be his last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder, and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know,” he said. “It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. I was, in Taika’s words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, however, told Total Film in June 2022 that he has “many” Thor stories to tell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would want Hemsworth to continue as the character to tell them. “I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character,” he said. Hemsworth told the magazine that he’d return as Thor as long as each movie and story is different. “Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I’m just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on,” he said. “But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?’ And when it becomes too familiar, I think that’s when I’d have to say, ‘Yeah, no, this doesn’t… I think I’ve…'” He continued, “I’d like to exit before people tell me to exit.”

Hemsworth also told Deadline in June 2022 that he’ll continue to play until someone tells him to “get off the stage.” “I’ll do it until someone says get off the stage,” he said. “There’s an adolescent quality to him, a sense of adventure. And a sort of fun immaturity.” He continued, “Working with Waititi], it’s something different each time, something fresh. And he’s a dear friend. He has the same sort of immature quality I was talking about. In the best way possible.” Thor: Love and Thunder executive producer Brian Chapek also explained to Deadline that Thor is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe character to have four solo movies, which is a testament to the character. “Well I would say he’s the only person so far to get four movies. That’s not necessarily a hint, but it’s not a restriction either,” he said.

What is Chris Hemsworth’s net worth?

What is Chris Hemsworth’s net worth? Chris Hemsworth’s net worth is $130 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what he makes from the Thor movies and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Chris Hemsworth’s net worth also includes his pay from films like Star Trek, The Cabin in the Woods, Snow White and the Huntsman, Red Dawn, Star Trek into Darkness, Rush, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Ghostbusters, Bad Times at the El Royale, Men in Black: International, Extraction and Spiderhead.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hemsworth purchased a $4.8 million home in Malibu, California’s Point Dume neighborhood in 2013. He sold his home for $7 million in 2016, which was $500,000 above his asking price. The site also reports that Hemsworth has spent $15 million constructing a mansion in Byron Bay, New South Wales, in Australia, his home country. The home, which is worth an estimated $30 million, sits on 4-acres and features a 160-foot rooftop infinity pool, as well as a two-lane bowling alley The site also reports that Hemsworth paid $500,000 on the landscaping alone. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hemsworth also purchased a $15 million property in northeast Tasmania in November 2021 for $15 million. The property is 1,300 acres.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney Plus around August 22, 2022. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.