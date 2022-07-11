Chris Hemsworth’s Daughter Has a Secret Role in ‘Thor 4’—Here’s How Her Dad Got Her the Par

So much fun! Thor: Love and Thunder is a big box office hit with an action-packed plot and a stunning cast. Many Marvel fans spotted a very fun Easter egg which includes Chris Hemsworth’s daughter, India Rose Hemsworth. Chris shares India, who was born in 2012, with wife Elsa Pataaky. The couple also share sons Sasha and Tristan, both born in 2014. So who is Chris Hemsworth’s daughter and does she play? Spoilers ahead, but scroll down to see who she played and how her dad got her the role.

Who does Chris Hemsworth daughter play in Thor: Love and Thunder?

In the movie, Gorr the God Butcher played by Christian Bale has a daughter named Love, played by Chris Hemsworth’s daughter, who initially dies at the beginning of the film. Gorr resurrects her at the film’s end as he knows he can’t survive and asks Thor to look after her. During an epic final scene, Thor wields his beloved hammer Mjolnir as Love wields Stormbreaker which was used to kill Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

How did Chris Hemsworth’s daughter get her Thor: Love and Thunder role?

In an interview with Marvel, Chris and director Taika Waititi explains how they got most of the cast’s children involved in Thor: Love and Thunder. “We wanted to have kids in this film from very early on,” Taika Waititi recalls. The crew of the movie was “trying to figure out what does the villain want and why do we care about villains anymore? What’s a new way of doing a villain? The idea that he takes the kids came about when thinking like, what’s a thing that we really want audiences to worry? Because no one cares anymore about someone who’s going to blow up the universe, you know?”

“We want these kids to be in peril and Thor has to save the kids. I think it felt like just a classic ’80s movie,” he expanded, but then realized that all of the main actors had kids available to play those roles. Christian Bale, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman’s children all had small roles in the film as well. “The idea started really when Chris was talking about [his daughter] India. And he was like, ‘Oh, you know, it would kind of be quite cool for me to be in a scene with my daughter.’ I started looking around like, oh, everyone has kids. All of these actors have kids.”

In a scene between the God of Thunder and Love, Love bickers with Thor about his choice of shoes. “It was just like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do anything, she’s like, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way.’ And power to her, good on her, because she did an incredible job,” Hemsworth gushed about his daughter’s role. “I love the ownership the kids have in moments like that,” Hemsworth explained. “It’s a good reminder, all of it, for all of us just to stay true to who you are and not get caught up in the self-importance of it all. [Kids] really bring you back to Earth and ground the whole experience.”

Christian Bale also praised Hemsworth’s ability to parent on set. “Chris was a wonderfully attentive dad, just off-camera all the time, just checking she was all right, giving me thumbs up, me giving him thumbs up, checking,” the Batman actor told . “It was really endearing seeing the two of them. He sort of let her be, and she did it herself.”

However, Hemsworth doesn’t want his kids to be actors in the long term. “I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors,” Hemsworth spoke to Good Day DC. “It was just a special experience we all had and they loved it. They had a great time.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney Plus around August 22, 2022. Here’s how to watch it for free.

