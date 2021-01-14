Chris Evans May Return as Captain America 2 Years After Retiring From the MCU

MCU fans just got another piece of great news. It seems Chris Evans might return as Captain America in an upcoming Marvel production, according to a Deadline report.

The last time fans saw Chris Evans as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America, it was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Spoiler warning if you haven’t seen it yet, but those who have will remember seeing an elderly Steve Rogers passing down his Captain America shield to actor Anthony Mackie’s character, Falcon, in a moment that seemingly signaled the end of Evans’ run as Cap. According to a Thursday, January 14, by Deadline, however, the 39-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to “reprise his role in the MCU in some form.”

Our sister publication reports that while Evans’ return is unlikely to be in the form of a standalone Captain America movie, he “may return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film,” similar to something “like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in films like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

This update comes as a surprise for many MCU fans, especially considering that Evans has suggested in the past that he was retiring his role as Captain America. During a May 2020 appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Evans reveals that while a return to the franchise was “not a hard no,” he was happy to leave things where they ended after Endgame.

“It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way,” he said at the time. “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey.” Evans went on to note that if he ever did return to the MCU, it wouldn’t just be “because the audience wants to be excited.” He wanted a deeper reason that might add to Steve Rogers’ story.

Judging from Deadline’s report, it seems that the MCU has managed to come up with exactly that. “Things had changed in recent months as the idea was floated of Evans returning to the MCU as Rogers to see if there was any interest,” Deadline reports, noting that “as the weeks went by, Evans became more game to the idea with the two sides coming to an agreement at the top of the year.” As for what that looks like exactly, fans will just have to wait and see!

