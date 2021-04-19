Chris Evans Just Responded to Lizzo Slipping into His DMs & Calling Him ‘Papi’

Damn papi. Chris Evans’ response to Lizzo‘s DM shows that he’s still the captain of our hearts. For those who don’t know, Lizzo revealed in a TikTok video on Saturday, April 17, that she a sent a drunk DM to Evans on Instagram.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke,” she captioned the TikTok, which showed her sending Evans three emojis of wind, a woman playing basketball and a basketball to hint that she was shooting her shot. “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core,” Lizzo lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. “Because damn papi, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris…”

Less than 24 hours later, on Sunday, April 18, Lizzo revealed that Evans had responded to her and wasn’t scared off by her DM. “No shame in a drunk DM,” Evans responded to Lizzo with a kissing face emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” he added, referencing when he accidentally leaked his own nude photo on his Instagram Story in 2020. “BITCH,” Lizzo captioned the second TikTok video that showed Evans’ response.

Evans, who has been linked to famous women like Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel, told Men’s Journal in 2019 that he’s ready to settle down. “I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things,” he said at the time. “I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and sh*t like that.”

In an interview with Elle in 2017, Evans revealed that he doesn’t have a bad relationship with any of his exes. “It’s very rare,” he said. “But I’ve had no bad breakups in my life. Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it’s wonderful to catch up.” He also told the magazine about his outlook on love. “If you’re ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it’s worth protecting that,” he said. “It’s rare that someone can truly know you. And if you’ve broken through that kind of wall, I think it’s important to value that.”