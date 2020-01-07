Chris Evans’ Reaction to Ex Jenny Slate’s Engagement Is So Refreshing—Swoon

This on-again, off-again couple officially called it quits a few months ago, and a lot has already happened since: Dating, engagements, and the like! Most recently, Chris Evans reacted to Jenny Slate’s engagement following their breakup—and also clarified that yes, ladies, he’s still single. The 38-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor is clearly enjoying his time as a bachelor so much that it’s made for a softer heart regarding his ex. According to a Us Weekly source, Evans “holds no bad feelings towards her,” and “is happy for her.”

Slate, 37, is engaged to writer and gallery curator Ben Shattuck, who popped the big question in September last year. While Us Weekly‘s source purports that she’s “happy” in her current relationship, it took a couple failed relationships to get there. Prior to ever even dating Evans, Slate was married to Dean Fleischer-Camp of Saturday Night Live for four years. The pair split in 2016, and soon after, Slate found herself with Captain American for another whirlwind two years.

Slate and Evans were first linked after starring in 2017’s Gifted together but called it off after a few months. According to Us Weekly, their initial split was a result of “conflicting schedules” at the time. But a few months later, the acting pair were spotted together again—only to split for a second time by March of 2018.

Since then, the Knives Out star has hinted at what he’s hoping to fix in his future relationships: “I’m the one who fears being enveloped,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2019. “I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know?”

“If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating,” he said, hinting at what might’ve been the downfall in his relationship with Slate. But if independence is your thing, then Evans might just be your guy: Right now, he’s “dating different women and is having fun,” per Us Weekly‘s source. Shoot your shot, ladies of Hollywood!