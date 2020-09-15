Chris Evans Had the Best Response to Accidentally Posting That NSFW Photo on Instagram

Laugh it off. Chris Evans’ response to his nude photo leak is why he’s our favorite Chris. The Captain America: The First Avenger star took to his Twitter on Monday, September 14, to address an NSFW picture he accidentally posted of himself on on Saturday, September 12.

“Now that I have your attention 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Evans tweeted, reminding his 14 million followers of the day of the 2020 U.S. General Election. The tweet has since received more than 150,000 retweets and 900,000 likes on Twitter.

Evans accidentally posted a nude photo of himself on his Instagram Story on Saturday when he uploaded a photo of him and his family playing a game of “Head’s Up.” The post showed a split second of Evans’ phone’s camera roll, which included several private videos and photos of him, including one of his penis. The Marvel star soon deleted the post from his Instagram Story, but not before hundreds of thousands of fans shared a screenshot of NSFW picture on social media.

After the snafu, Evans’ brother, Scott Evans, made fun of the Fantastic Four star with a tweet. “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” Scott wrote on Sunday, September 13. Evans’ Avengers costar, Mark Ruffalo, also poked fun at his costar with a tweet on Saturday, which shaded President Donald Trump.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” Ruffalo wrote.

Of course, Ruffalo wasn’t the only celebrity who reacted to Evans’ social media posts. After his tweet encouraging his followers to vote, several of Evans’ former costars commended him on spinning his snafu into a positive.

“My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!” wrote Evans’ Knives Out costar Jamie Lee Curtis.

In an interview with People in August, the Gifted star opened up about why he’s so outspoken about politics. “It’s not that I’m specifically drawn to politics. It’s just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help,” he said at the time. “There’s a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name. I could be making booze — I don’t discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there’s no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country.”

He continued, “You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things.”