Chris Evans’ ‘Captain America’ Salaries Set Him Up For Life—Here’s His Net Worth Now

Thanks to his time as Captain America and his considerable salary over the course of 10 films, Chris Evans’ net worth means he can now pursue passion projects without having to think about the money, which is more than most actors can say. He’ll also never worry about “paying the rent”, as his mother Lisa pointed out in the April/May 2020 issue of Esquire. With 58 acting credits under this belt, the actor was also dubbed People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022 (which if you ask us, is long overdue).

Born in 1981 in Boston, Evans’ first role was in a short educational video in 1997 called Biodiversity: Wild About Life! But it wasn’t until 2001 in Not Another Teen Movie that people really started to notice him. His breakout role was his first foray into the comic book/superhero world as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four but 2011 was the year that propelled Evans into superstardom as the lead in Captain America: The First Avenger. Culminating with the box office record-breaking Avengers: Endgame, the role would set him up for life. Read on to find out about Chris Evans’s net worth.

What is Chris Evans’ net worth?

What is Chris Evans’ net worth? It’s estimated the actor has about $80 million in the proverbial bank, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His repeated appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (some of which went uncredited) made him one of the highest-paid actors on the planet, which has freed him up to pursue passion projects like Gifted in 2017, the 2020 Apple TV miniseries Defending Jacob and the acclaimed murder-mystery film Knives Out in 2019.

As an obsessed pet parent to his rescue dog Dodger, Evans’ partnership with dog food company Jinx felt like the perfect fit. “You’re always looking for good partnerships—things that mean something to you, things you’re passionate about,” Evans told Forbes. “Then meeting with the folks at Jinx—they share the passion that I feel for dogs and they explain the product and you realize that all the pieces of the puzzle were there. It just made perfect sense.” His compensation for the partnership hasn’t been disclosed, although we predict and hope a lifetime supply of treats has been contracted on behalf of Dodger. He’s just happy to be lending his star power to the brand which boasts premium organic ingredients and superfoods.

“Well, basically just brand awareness,” Evans continued to Forbes. “I’m not trying to rock the boat too much. These [Jinx] guys know what they’re doing. Even when you sit down with them, you realize Wow, I’m jumping on a pretty fast-moving train. So, we’re going to shoot a commercial and just try to bring more awareness to the brand.”

What was Chris Evans’ Captain America salary?

What was Chris Evan’s Captain America salary? His starting salary for the first Captain America film was a lot more modest, though, as at the time no one could’ve predicted how gargantuan the MCU would eventually become. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Evans made a “relatively paltry salary” of $300,000 in The First Avenger. It’s fair to say Evans wasn’t completely sold on the role, to begin with. In an interview with BBC Radio 1 in 2021, he said he was cast “by luck” but that he was a “little apprehensive” in the beginning. He actually initially turned the opportunity down to sign on to the six-movie contract because it would’ve prevented him from chasing other opportunities. “It’s strange, the more I resisted the more they pursued and eventually they offered [me the role] and it took a little bit of soul-searching and talking to a few people because I was a little tentative but then I ended up going for it and honestly, it was the best decision of my life,” he said.

After The First Avenger, Evans would go on to star in The Avengers (2012), have a cameo in Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), he had another cameo in Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), there was another cameo in Captain Marvel (2019) and finally Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The best decision of his life indeed! From a financial perspective, Evans is right. For Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame, Evans was reported to have been paid $15 million each, per The Hollywood Reporter. Endgame was particularly lucrative. The movie brought in close to $3 billion at the global box office, making it the second-most lucrative film ever made under James Cameron’s Avatar, and Evans would have most certainly taken home a percentage of those earnings. Evans likely earned $75 to $100 million total for his work in the MCU, which has allowed him to make more considered choices after he hung up the shield. “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas,” he told People for his cover story as Sexiest Man Alive in 2022. “I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

Evans announced his retirement as “Cap” in 2018, as the character’s story arch was tied up rather neatly at the end of Endgame. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans tweeted at the time. It’s a role he’ll unlikely return to if the comic books are anything to go by, as the Captain America torch—or shield, as it were—was passed on to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie in 2014, in the comic series the All-New Captain America by Rick Remender. This storyline was carried through to the screen in the MCU’s Endgame and expanded on in Disney+’s series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, though we never saw Evans as “Cap” again. “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said in an interview with the New York Times. The fourth Captain America film, which will mark the MCU’s fifth phase (woah), has found its director in Nigerian American filmmaker Julius Onah. In response to a Hollywood Reporter tweet about the unnamed Captain America 4 that said it was “unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role” as Cap, Evans replied: “Sam Wilson is Captain America”.

According to his profile on IMDB.com, Evans has a few things in the works post-MCU Pain Hustlers and Ghosted, with unspecified release dates, are in post-production as of November 2022 and Red One, is filming. He’s also expressed his desire to get more directing gigs (he’s directed one film, 2014’s Before We Go). In Variety’s Actors on Actors YouTube series, he told his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson that the hardest thing is finding a decent project. “I’m dying to direct, but I don’t have the courage or focus to write, and the hardest thing is finding material. The good material isn’t just sitting there untouched,” he explained. “When I directed, one of the trickiest things was I found some little broken-bird script and thought, ‘Oh, I can nurse this thing back to health.’ In retrospect, I do think even the best version of the movie I directed, there may still have been a ceiling based on the material.” He continued that the stories he’s interested in telling may be inspired by his interest in Buddhism. “Those are stories that I think can touch people. I think we’re all looking to find out, from an egoic standpoint, what our relevance is, who we’re supposed to be, what the definition of joy and love and purpose is,” he said.

